Bentley Continental GTC V8 S

The Bentley Continental GT is diversifying as it gets older. Specialising, you could say. Having appeared in simpler W12- or V8-engined guises, the third-generation car now comes in GT Speed, GT Mulliner, GT Azure, GT V8 and GT V8 S forms - each one a car of slightly different priorities. And before you get to all of that, of course, you still need to decide if you want a GT coupe or a GTC convertible; not an easy call to make in this bruiser-cruiser's particular case.

The V8 S is the joker in the pack; a GT with a turbo V8 that’s sweeter-revving and more demonstrative-of-character than Bentley’s long-serving (and retirement-bound) W12, but which also has just the right cabin- and systems specification to optimise its driver appeal. Crewe introduced the idea midway through the lifespan of the second-generation GT in 2014, and it proved a winner right off the bat; our favourite Continental GT of that issue.

The funny thing is, mechanically at least, there isn’t much to separate a third-generation Continental GT V8 S from a V8 with just the right options. The model gets Bentley’s 48-volt active, automatically detaching anti-roll bars (dubbed Bentley Dynamic Ride) as standard; a choice of 21- or 22in alloy wheels; red-painted brake calipers; and a specially tuned active sports exhaust for an added dose of audible V8 charisma.

The adaptively damped air suspension and power steering systems are calibrated just as they might be in any other V8; and the active torque-vectoring rear differential and four-wheel steering systems of the GT Speed have been left on the shelf. So this is a Conti GT that Crewe intends to give a noticeable but marginal return on driver appeal; and not to undermine the case for ownership of any of the pricier derivatives.

Outwardly, it’s with black body trim in place of the usual chrome that Bentley identifies the appearance of the V8 S. The radiator grille, mirror caps, headlight surrounds, trim badges and window trims are all black; and you can have matt black wheels to match, if you like (though I’m afraid I wouldn’t).