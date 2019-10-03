Audi Q7 60 TSFIe quattro 2019 review

What is it?
Audi’s current model nomenclature structure has an undoubted logic to it, but the result can be a certain inelegance, as with the Q7 60 TFSIe quattro. But that slightly clunky dump of letters and numbers is attached to a model that proves to be far smoother and more graceful.
The previous Q7 was offered in plug-in hybrid (PHEV) form with both a 2.0-litre petrol engine and (with e-tron branding) a 3.0-litre V6 diesel hybrid powertrain. Having given the model an extensive facelift earlier this year, Audi has ditched both of those units and the sole plugin model will now be based around a 335bhp 3.0-litre turbocharged petrol V6 engine. Mated to a 126bhp electric motor, it has a combined system output of 443bhp and 516lb ft.
The unit is also used in the related Porsche Cayenne and Panamera and Bentley Bentayga Hybrid and it will also be found in slightly different tune in the upcoming Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro.
As the quattro designation suggests, power is sent through all four wheels, with a centre differential distributing torque between axles. The motor draws power from a 17.3kWh battery, and although fuel economy and emissions figures are yet to be confirmed, Audi claims it offers engine-free coasting at up to 112mph and will have a WLTP-certified electric-only range of more than 25 miles.
tuga
5 seats
The Volvo XC90 doesn't seem to have any problems with having 7 seats, in a ( slightly ) shorter body even.
They could have, at least, given it the option of either a sliding seat for truly immense leg room, or just plain ole' captain chair style seats. I mean, everybody knows that these are the new minivans, why not just go for it ( i think the BMW X7 is an abomination, but that 6 seat interior is pretty sweet )
As for the engine, it's truly sad that Audi decided to go with diesel ( in Europe ) for all of their new S-cars instead of using this one. I'm pretty sure that in most countries it would end up being taxed lower than the diesels, and it would contribute to lower their overall CO2 numbers.
aladanh.go
mAriaja123
Audi Q7 60 TSFI e Quattro
xxxx
6-1 (for the private buyer anyway)
You lose 2 seats, gain loads of weight, additional running expenses, more liekly to go wrong, thousands more to buy, all for the saving of a few hundred a year (if you bother to plug it in). Not for me, I'd rather have the V6 running the extra 10% of the time.
The Apprentice
Audi are on a roll, churning
Audi are on a roll, churning out the benefit in kind tax dodgers at a prolific rate. You can't blame them for making stuff that fits the markets demands - despite whether its technically wise.
Would be nice to see some real innovation though, instead of just bolting just about enough battery and electric motor to a high powered petrol car to fiddle the WLTP CO2/MPG test result. Its a short term 'fix' that won't be sustainable for long.
