Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio 2020 UK review

What is it?
Alfa Romeo certainly didn’t pull any punches when it launched the Stelvio.
When the covers were pulled off Turin's first production SUV at the 2016 Los Angeles motor show, punters weren’t greeted by some family-friendly, humdrum diesel box on wheels. What they saw instead was the Stelvio Quadrifoglio, a 503bhp monster that shared its underpinnings and Ferrari-derived twin-turbocharged V6 with the fantastic clover-leafed Giulia saloon.
Sure, Alfa was gunning to get a (rather late) slice of the SUV pie, but it certainly wasn’t going to leave the enthusiasts behind in the process.
A full Autocar road test confirmed as much in early 2019. It may not have collected the full five-star result, but it was marked out as one of the best - if not the best - driver’s SUVs money could buy. Now Alfa has treated the Stelvio Quadrifoglio to a light refresh so as to send it into the remainder of 2020 with a few additional tricks up its sleeve.
As with the updated Giulia Quadrifoglio, the Stelvio gets a new 8.8in touchscreen infotainment system, a raft of advanced driver assistance systems and a modest improvement in material quality inside the cabin. The rear light clusters now have darkened covers, while an Akrapovič exhaust with carbonfibre finishers is available as an option. That said, our test car went without, which was a bit of a shame.
Now, it’s worth pointing out that the chassis and engine haven’t been changed, but that’s not exactly bad news. The Stelvio sits on Alfa's excellent Giorgio architecture, suspended by double wishbones at the front and multiple links at the rear, with adaptive dampers at each corner.
The 2.9-litre V6 continues to put out 503bhp and 443lb ft, which under normal driving conditions is sent to the rear wheels. If these begin to slip, Alfa’s Q4 four-wheel-drive system can shunt as much as 50% of the drive forwards.
NoPasaran
One correction
That your car went without Akra exhaust is not a shame, the car sounds just fine without that exhaust, what is a shame is the price of that Akra exhaust, it is horrendously overpriced. I would pay for the ceramic brakes, but I would never pay the money Akra asks for that exhaust.
