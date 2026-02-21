BACK TO ALL NEWS
The VW Scirocco at 18: Distinctive, sharp and still relevant today

As practical, well-built and good value as a Golf - only rare, more stylish and funner

21 February 2026

The 2008 Scirocco was, and still is, a stylishly distinctive model in contrast to most VWs.

True, it has VW’s wide-grinning grille and headlight assemblage, the sculptural signature of all Wolfsburg products from this period. But it turns decidedly more individual as your eye travels rearwards. 

That’s mainly because it doesn’t resemble your conventional fastback coupé, the roof sinking only slightly towards a tailgate that sits at much the same angle as it does for any number of ordinary hatchbacks. 

What saves this arrangement from banality is a shallow set of side windows, which give this VW a hunkered-down look a world away from the Tourans, Touaregs and Tiguans from this era. 

The subtly sporting look is heightened by a glasshouse that tapers noticeably towards the rear, making distinct haunches of the rear wings, which shroud a pleasingly wide track. 

Spot this VW from a rear three-quarter view and it can’t be anything but a Scirocco. Those slim windows don’t promise especially generous vistas for those strapped into the back, but one of this car’s surprises is its decent room for four adults, as long as those clambering rearwards are reasonably compact. 

Their imminent confinement will undoubtedly be mitigated by the Scirocco’s stylishly upholstered seats, whose stitched panels are redolent of classy mid-century Scandi leather furniture. 

The entire interior is appealingly furnished, in fact, and the cocoon-like cockpit invites you to belt up and get on with the driving.

For which the potential varies from the brisk to the moderately ferocious, the choice ranging from a 122bhp 1.4 TSI to the 257bhp of the Scirocco R. Quicker than its 6.5sec 0-60mph implies – striking the rev limiter at 58mph in second doesn’t help – the R will bound to 100mph in 13.7sec, which is quick enough to give the ESP something to do once you get the hang of the Scirocco’s game chassis. 

That doesn’t take long, despite steering that no more than whispers its tactile messages, and then only if the front tyres are grappling with severe torque forces. This and an ESP system that won’t completely leave you to your own foolish devices stand between this car and total twisty road nirvana, but you’ll certainly have fun. 

And as ever with a VW, your entertainment will be served in a package that makes the living elegantly easy.

Volkswagen Scirocco

Used Volkswagen Scirocco 2008-2017 review

Golf-based coupe was a fitting revival for the classic nameplate, and an even better used buy

