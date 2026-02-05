Good news! You can now have a Dacia Sandero for less than the cost of an annual railway season ticket.

The Sandero was designed to rival budget superminis such as the Fiat Panda and Kia Rio, but it also represents a compelling alternative to the bus and train. And used prices now start from around £1000.

When the Mk2 version (2013-2020) was launched, it made headlines for all the right reasons. Here was a car with five seats, Isofix mountings, four airbags and a three-year warranty for as little as £5995—more than £2000 cheaper than a Skoda Citigo. Today, you can get one for a sixth of that.

Now well into its third generation and heading for a fourth, the Sandero is so popular that it consistently ranks as Europe's best-selling car. A new one today will set you back more than £15,000, so bona fide bargain hunters are best served by a tidy second-gen one.

There are a couple of caveats, though. First, be sure to pick the right trim level.

Entry-level Access really is entry-level. It has power steering and, well, that's pretty much it. The big plastic bumpers, white paint (the only choice) and steelies (minus hubcaps) make it look like a UN support vehicle. Inside, there isn't even a radio, never mind such frivolities as central locking, air-con or a car alarm.

Unless you've got your eyes on the grand prize at the 2045 Festival of the Unexceptional, we would advise steering clear. Besides, Access models aren't much cheaper than higher-spec versions and they'll be difficult to sell on.

Instead, choose Ambiance or Laureate. The former adds body-coloured bumpers, metallic paint, wheel trims, central locking, a radio and electric front windows. Laureate gets you climate control, cruise control and a leather steering wheel.