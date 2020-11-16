BACK TO ALL NEWS
Used car buying guide: Citroen XM
Used car buying guide: Citroen XM

We called the Citroën XM the world’s comfiest car in 1989, and as for its supposed electrical frailty and scary suspension? All bark and no bite
Felix Page Autocar writer
16 November 2020

"Behold: a £900 Rolls-Royce!” might have been our headline here if were we feeling slightly sensationalist.

In reality, while there are some sub-£1000 Citroën XMs languishing in the classifieds, you will want to pay a bit more than that for true peace of mind, and even the most luxurious examples don’t pack as much chrome and cowhide as a big-grilled Brit.

Not that you won’t feel every bit as stately as your Phantom-owning neighbour. So wafty and relaxing was Citroën’s hydropneumatic suspension that Crewe used it under licence for the Silver Shadow, and the evolved version that cushioned the XM - dubbed Hydractive - was so competent that we christened it “the best-riding car in the world” in 1989.

The XM’s class-leading ride quality is at once a gift and a curse, however, being one of the main reasons why the car has cultivated a reputation for unreliability that enthusiasts reckon is unjust. Do some research and you will find that the science behind the system is actually relatively straightforward, and you can tackle all but the most involved of jobs at home so long as you’re half-competent with a spanner.

There’s a small but dedicated community of XM enthusiasts in the UK, and you will find them to be a goldmine of advice and instruction when it comes to refreshing the system.

Do also take some time to learn the detailed differences between Series 1 (1989-1994) and Series 2 (1994-2000) cars before opting for the former on the basis of its quirkier interior and cleaner lines. Substantial (but unsuccessful) sales-chasing upgrades included enhanced safety gear, sharper handling courtesy of a passive rear steering system and new petrol and diesel engines.

The later XM is generally considered a more reliable and usable proposition today, having received important electrical and suspension tweaks that rectified some of the original’s biggest shortcomings.

A good compromise, if you can find one, is a so-called Series 1.5 example from 1992 or 1993, which will offer the added refinement of a fully facelifted car but without the more conservative styling.

The XM followed its DS and CX predecessors in pairing a low-slung, swooping shape with inimitable comfort but thankfully has yet to emulate their astonishing surge in values. You can still buy a running, driving example of this Bertone-designed beast for around £1500 – although it will need a good deal more care and attention than most future classics in this price bracket.

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

Ford Puma ST 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Ford Puma ST 2020 UK review
Mercedes-Benz S Class S580e 2020 first drive review - hero front
Mercedes-Benz S Class S580e 2020 review
Volkswagen Golf Estate 2020 first drive review - hero front
Volkswagen Golf Estate 2020 review
BMW M5 Competition 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
BMW M5 Competition 2020 UK review
BMW 420i Coupe 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
BMW 420i M Sport Coupe 2020 UK review
View all latest drives
Rust is a huge issue, and the electrics won’t give you an easy ride, either. Go in prepared, though, and you could nab one of the most comfortable cars of all time for pennies. How’s that for a spirit-lifter?

How to get one in your garage

An owner’s view: Paul Breeze-Roberts

“The XM got a reputation for electrical unreliability because Citroën trialled plug-in earths, even in the engine bay, which corroded so lost decent earth. The fix? Cut off the plugs, fit good ring earths and bolt them in place of the plug in the inner wings.

It’s a common misconception that the XM wasn’t galvanised; it was double-zinc-coated, and a weakness in that process lets water in past the zinc coats. You only need a pinhole… I’ve had an XM whose underseal was still shaped perfectly, but there was no metal behind it all.”

Buyer beware…

Engine

The 2.1-litre diesel is by far the most readily available option. It’s a hardy lump, but you will be frustrated by the lethargy of the naturally aspirated version. Cars with the 2.0-litre CT (constant torque) turbo petrol are thirsty and not very fast so sell cheap, while the big money goes on the rare 3.0-litre V6. Check for signs of head gasket failure on diesels, for blue smoke from turbo engines and that the cambelt is serviceable in all cases.

Suspension

Push hard on each corner of the car; it should feel far softer and floatier than anything you’re used to. The ‘liquide hydraulique minérale’ should be bright green, not khaki, and changed every 30,000 miles. If the XM’s waftiness seems to have dissipated, check for a difference between the Normal and Sport modes. If it rides hard over uneven ground regardless, it’s likely the nitrogen spheres need replacing – but they cost only £25 and XM forums are full of advice on the procedure.

Electrics

Rear bulb failure warnings are common but not always accurate. If the light is still working, clean the contacts with an emery cloth, replace the earth wire and check the capacitors in the glovebox haven’t failed. You can fix dead or faded pixels in the LCD screen by replacing the ribbon cable behind. Slightly trickier to rectify are failing window regulators as a result of moisture in the system, but parts are readily available and none too costly.

Bodywork

Water can penetrate the body’s zinc coating and rust it from the inside out. Check the strut tops, sills, boot floor, inner wings, door skins and bumper brackets for an early indication of integrity but delve deeper to be sure. Underseal can also be compromised, so check with a torch and screwdriver. It’s wise to budget for some welding and underseal in any case. The plastic nose can crack around the headlights.

Also worth knowing

The XM’s reputation for electrical fragility is largely due to the earth points in the engine bay of early cars, which tended to corrode. They were replaced later with more resilient ring connectors; most surviving XMs have had this change made, but make sure.

How much to spend

£500-£999: Projects, often Series 2 and wanting scary-sounding hydropneumatic work.

£1000-£1999: Phase 2 daily-drivers, mostly estates with the naturally aspirated diesel unit.

£2000-£2999: Solid examples in good mechanical health with tip-top suspension.

£3000 and above: Cleanest Phase 1 and 1.5 cars, the best of which are usually on the Continent.

One we found

CITROEN XM D12 HARMONIE, 1990, 98K MILES, £3340: Bad bits first: this early XM is left-hand drive, costs £3300 and lives in France. But there’s plenty to be excited about: it has been with the same owner its entire life, has the 2.1-litre turbodiesel and the more exciting interior and promises “corrosion très limitée”.

READ MORE 

100 years of Citroën

The glorious history of French luxury barges

The glory days of 'magic carpet' Citroëns

4

Jon 1972

16 November 2020

A 30 year old Citroën prone to random electrical faults, water leaks and rust? Where can I find one of these gems?

I'd love to love the XM but the Citroën way of advanced tech combined with underdevelopment (a management principle shared with many a British manufacturer) led to the rise of unexciting but reliable German and Japanese cars. At least until the Germans experimented with that philosophy between 2005 and 15.

michael knight

16 November 2020

Still cuts a dash today, the wedgy beast. You forgot to mention the 24v versions which are pretty rare but reasonably quick. 

abkq

16 November 2020

Love these big Citroens, from the Traction Avant to the DS to the CX to the XM

I have never been in a XM but the magic ride of a DS or CX is what defines, or should define, a big luxury car.

Citroen's decision to break the styling rules every time an icon is replaced is to be appaluded. The increasingly timid approach of incremental changes adopted by the Germans is an affront to creativity. 

