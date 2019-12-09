Used car buying guide: BMW M6

Have we put you off BMW’s big coupé? We don’t mean to because its foibles aside, it’s a sublime motor that, when push comes to shove, feels just that little bit sharper and more planted than the M5. To some extent, that’s because it’s 50kg lighter, due in part to a carbonfibre roof that also helps make the car’s centre of gravity 60mm lower. It has a slightly wider rear track, too.

Launch control permits even more rapid starts but cooks the clutch and strains the rear differential. At least private-sale cars give you the opportunity to meet the owner and gauge their level of hooliganism.

Features include electronic damper control (EDC), which offers three ride settings. The model was facelifted in 2007, when it gained smarter lighting and a mildly reworked cabin. The M6 coupé outnumbers the cabriolet by two to one. The drop-top’s hood is a complex, high-quality affair, but although the body is stiffened where it matters, ultimately the model lacks the coupé’s poise and bite.

Whichever bodystyle you’re tempted by, aim to buy the best-serviced and best-equipped one you can afford; one that stands out from the crowd. That way, you’ll make the most of the emerging interest in naturally aspirated motors such as the M6’s stupendous V10.

How to get one in your garage

An expert's view

Jack Day, Sutherland M Power Cars: “We buy and sell all types of M car but I can’t remember when we last had an M6 in the showroom. It’s the unreliable SMG gearbox that bothers people. It’s not like today’s twin-clutch transmissions. It’s a peculiar thing, and when it goes wrong, it can be expensive. Putting a warranty on the model is another big expense. And I’d be wary of the convertible for the extra complication it brings. On the positive side, the M6 is quicker than the M5 saloon, and although it’s not as practical, it looks fantastic. There’s a growing demand for powerful, naturally aspirated engines, too.”

Buyer beware...

■ Engine: Listen for valvetrain noise and grumbles from below, hopefully signalled by the engine warning light before terminal crank failure occurs. Check the service history for on-the-button oil changes, which conrod bearings, in particular, require. Inspect the throttle bodies and actuators. Expect a healthy engine to consume a litre of oil every 1000 miles.