Bangernomics best buys: Skoda Superb

Like any modern Skoda, the original Superb of 2001 was based on something else. It was essentially just a Volkswagen Passat, but what a wonderfully huge and useful saloon it turned out to be.

On the diesel side, there was a hardworking 1.9-litre four-pot and a 2.5-litre V6, while the petrols were 1.8-litre and 2.0-litre four-pots and a 2.8-litre V6. There was something of a light restyle in 2006 that smoothed the grille and lights and delivered a backlit dashboard.

Whether it is a Classic, Comfort or Elegance, there is a good level of kit. Look out for electrical issues and wear and tear (especially tired brakes and suspension), plus failing ECUs.

The second-generation Superb of 2008-2015 wasn’t just bigger and more handsome but really rather clever, too. The so-called Twindoor meant you could use a dinky bootlid or a tailgate to a cavernous hatch, depending on which button you press. And there’s an umbrella in the door, which is a novelty (but not a deal-breaker if it’s missing).

As before, there are loads of engine options. The turbo petrols are great, despite having a thirst for oil. I would go for the larger 1.8 and 2.0 fours, but the 3.2 V6 is a laugh if you don’t do big miles. Pick the 1.6 and 2.0 diesels if you do and want to get MPG in the high-40s.

Overall, it’s much more of a luxury experience, and SE trim delivers all the electricals you’re going to need. Most on the used market are diesels, and many have lived exciting lives, usually in the taxi business.

ABS sensor failure, DSG gearbox malfunction and haywire keyless entry are the main causes for concern. It’s superb by name and by nature, then, being practical and classy.

2007 Skoda Superb 2.5 V6 TDI Comfort 125,000 miles, £2000: This cheap later-model Mk1 has led a life, judging by its towbar, but it’s in decent Comfort trim so has electric most things. The diesel V6 is great for hard work and good mid-30s MPG.