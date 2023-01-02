Used car buying guide: Renault Mégane RS

The hot-hatchback hall of fame is sure to have a fair few Renaults in it, one of them being the Mk2 Mégane RS (confusingly based on the Mk3 Mégane).

This fast and fun three-door arrived on UK shores in 2010 and spawned a plethora of variants, to the point that you can easily get in a muddle trying to differentiate them.

At the beginning, there was the RS 250, which packs a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, giving you 247bhp to play with. This was joined by a Cup version that gained some go-faster goodies, including a limited-slip differential and the stiffer, lighter Cup chassis (which was also available as an optional extra on the standard model).

But much like David Fincher, Renault wanted to do many more takes. In 2011, it came out with the RS 265 Trophy. Unsurprisingly, this has 261bhp and even more track-focused bits and bobs, including special Bridgestone Potenza tyres.

Only 50 ever came to the UK after it had broken the front-wheel-drive lap record at the Nürburgring. Its time was 8min 7.97sec, putting it ahead of the Ferrari 360 Modena and V8-engined Audi RS4.

Then for 2012 came a facelift, a small power bump, an even faster Cup model and more. Indeed, we could probably go on forever.

What we’re sure you really want to know, though, is how awesome this hot hatch is to drive. Even the original RS 250 is mega, with its 0-62mph time of 6.1sec. Power is best accessed by a heavy right foot and lots of revs, because that’s this turbo unit’s preferred state.

After said flooring, you will be blessed with enthralling speed and sound. It massively rewards keen drivers. Grip is plentiful, and the steering is well-weighted and offers good feedback.

The ride is aggressive, though, especially on Cup-equipped cars. That’s the price you pay for such a high standard of handling.