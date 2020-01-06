Used car buying guide: Mercedes SLK 55 AMG

The Mercedes-Benz SLK 55 AMG is like a squirrel wielding a hand gun: so small yet so powerful.

What we have here is the German brand’s baby roadster (in R172 guise) that, as if by magic, has had a 5.5-litre V8 engine squeezed under its bonnet. It’s a unique and captivating proposition, yet one that’s actually rather affordable.

And we don’t just mean to buy, either, because its engine made this SLK the most fuel-efficient V8-powered production car in the world upon its debut. This is thanks to engine stop-start system, high-pressure direct injection, intelligent ancillary power management and clever cylinder deactivation tech.

It emits 195g/km of CO2 and averages 33.6mpg officially. As a result, you won’t pay extortionate amounts in fuel or tax, the latter of which comes in at £330. Without such reasonable running costs, the SLK 55 would likely be confined to weekend toy duties, but no, this hot rod can be a viable daily driver – more so than its R171 predecessor.

If you’re not in the mood to be sensible, though, there’s still 416bhp and 398lb ft of torque beneath your right foot. This roadster’s 0-62mph time of 4.6sec won’t be enough to scare the latest super-hatchbacks, like AMG’s own Mercedes-AMG A45 S, but it remains enough to properly push you back into your seat. What’s more, you will be hard pressed to find a hatch that can rival the SLK 55’s savage exhaust note.

This makes it irresistibly exciting to rev out to 7200rpm – and you best have that electrically folding metal roof down when you do.

On the other hand, you can really access its grand touring abilities with the roof up. This little two-seater may not have Mercedes-Benz S-Class-grade suspension, but the ride is compliant enough that long distances can be covered with ease.

It must be said that the SLK 55 isn’t the sharpest tool in the shed when it comes to handling. After all, it weighs a lot for its size: it tips the scales at 1610kg, in fact. Those wanting a more polished drive should still look to its closest rival - the Porsche Boxster – although that’s significantly less powerful.