Used car buying guide: Mercedes-Benz G-Class W463

Sometimes, a name doesn’t need all of its parts to garner recognition. Mention ‘Boris’ and it’s clear who you’re talking about, and the same goes for ‘G-Wagen’ – no need to stick Mercedes-Benz in front of that.

Introduced in 1979 as a civilian version of a 4x4 originally made for military service, the original car, codenamed W460, did an 11-year stint until it was replaced in 1990 by the W463, marking the beginning of the G-Class’s reign as both a luxury car and status-enriching entity for the wealthy. Nearly three decades later, this was superseded by the highly Instagrammable second-generation W463.

Although that car is considerably more modern to drive, the original W463 is the G we want, because it has already succumbed to the gods of depreciation. It offered an engine for every customer, from a 3.0-litre diesel six in the G300 CDI to a spectacularly unnecessary twin-turbocharged 6.0-litre V12 in the G65 AMG.

The best all-rounder is the 221bhp 3.0-litre diesel V6 in the G320 CDI. It manages to be quiet, refined, smooth and, with 398lb ft of torque, punchy enough for most situations. It’s also reasonably efficient in the context of a G, managing 17.5mpg.

The exterior design appears to be just as versatile. Despite having the aerodynamic efficiency and heft of the British Library, the W463 sits comfortably in its well-proportioned skin. It’s one of the few cars that looks at home on both Salisbury Place and Salisbury Plain.

There are many reasons behind its appeal, chief among them its rugged sophistication. It performs exceptionally well off road, with locking differentials on the front and rear axles, chunky tyres and 4Matic all-wheel drive that works full time if it senses grip is being lost. You might think that simply makes it a remixed Range Rover, but the devil of its individuality is in the details.

Not only is it hugely practical, with room enough for four adults and all their clutter, but features like side steps, wheels of at least 20in, chunky indicator repeaters on the front wings, a boot-mounted spare wheel and a boot that opens like a portal give the W463 all the heavy-knit SUV essentials to make its owner feel bigger than other traffic. It is, in fact, taller than the Range Rover, Porsche Cayenne and Toyota Land Cruiser, and by some margin.