Used car buying guide: Audi S4 (B6/B7)

"The Audi S4 you should never buy,” screams one web post on the Audi S4 B6 and B7 generations. Not an encouraging start to a buying guide dedicated to the model, but best we tackle this charge right away.

It refers to the fact that the engine has a timing chain rather than a timing belt. No problem there, given the reputation of chains outlasting belts, except that on the S4, the chain’s guides and tensioner are made of plastic. From around 100,000 miles, the material breaks down. Imminent failure is signalled by what victims call the ‘death rattle’ as the tensioner relaxes and the chain begins to wander before, in the worst case, jumping teeth and, well, you know the rest. Get to it early enough and you can replace the tensioner kit, but it’s an engine-out job so is expensive. Budget around £2500.

The S4 you should never buy indeed, except that many B6 and B7 S4s have gone through life without so much as a peep from the chain. Check their service histories and you’ll find they’ve been treated to regular changes of 0w40- or 5w40-grade oil. In any case, this kind of problem can be overstated and you wouldn’t want it to spoil the pleasure of finding a good S4, especially since it’s blessed with one of those rare things: a naturally aspirated V8.

It was launched in 2003 in saloon, cabriolet and estate (Avant) bodystyles. The all-alloy 4.2-litre motor produces 339bhp at a screaming 7000rpm and 302lb ft torque at a less shouty 3500rpm. Fitted with the standard Getrag six-speed manual gearbox (there’s an optional ZF automatic with paddles), an S4 can dispatch the 0-62mph sprint in 5.0sec. Quattro four-wheel drive and an electronic differential lock should take some of the credit here. As the revs rise, the engine emits a raucous howl. It’s the heart of the car and the reason you’d buy a B6- or B7-gen S4.

The B6 S4 is the first generation, and it was replaced in 2005 by the B7. The engine and performance were unchanged but the suspension was tweaked and in 2007 the Torsen centre diff updated. At the back, quad tailpipes made an appearance. Both generations have ventilated discs all round and speed-sensitive power steering. The latter feels quite natural but is slightly wasted on a car that is robbed of entertainment value by a quattro system that favours the front wheels over the rears. Again, it’s why that engine is the star of the show.

When you start looking for an S4, you’ll find that automatics outnumber manuals two to one, but hold out for a manual because it’s a slick set-up that also provides some extra, much needed driver engagement – plus it’s easier to play tunes with the engine. Wing mirrors are real alloy on early cars (check they’re not damaged because they’re expensive) and the seats are by Recaro. B7s added a Bose stereo. Saloons are most common, cabriolets are fun and Avants are as rare as hen’s teeth. Classic status beckons, so don’t hang around.