Used car buying guide: Audi S3

The Audi S3 was ahead of its time. While all-wheel drive and turbocharged four-cylinders are common in modern hot hatches, this pocket-rocket arrived in 1999, when they were comparatively rare. Did someone say ‘future classic’?

In contrast, there is some old-school hardware mixed with the then new. You have a six-speed manual gearbox, for example, with an intuitive shift action. There’s also some classic turbo lag to contend with, although many will likely enjoy the thrill of the surge.

Once on boost, you’ll be deploying 207bhp from its 1.8-litre engine – if your Audi S3 is a pre-2001 example. After that year and until production ceased in 2003, the model came with 222bhp. The all-wheel drive system the power is sent through, while called quattro, is actually the Haldex set-up often found in Volkswagen Group cars.

This means it is primarily front-wheel drive and sends power to the rear only when needed. And it puts that power down well – provided the car is on decent tyres. Even the example pictured above manages its grunt with grace, and it has been remapped by German tuner MTM to 247bhp.

Said S3 has a 0-60mph time of 6.0sec, although if it were standard, it would complete the sprint in 6.6sec. It’s suitably quick either way. The mid-range is its bread and butter: that’s when the S3 begins covering ground with real enthusiasm as the turbocharger works its magic from beneath the bonnet. You’ll hear it spinning away as the engine’s growl intensifies.

Enter a corner at speed and you’ll find the steering and chassis to be weighty and engaging if not pinsharp. Explore the limits of traction and the outside rear wheel can be felt helping to push the car out of tight bends as the all-wheel-drive system does its job.

The suspension isn’t too punishing, either. In fact, it’s quite compliant for a hot hatch with such pace, meaning this can be a cool, calm and collected cruiser when you want it to be. And the S3 is still an Audi, after all, so it comes with an element of luxury. The interior features solid build quality and good materials that are soft to the touch. Its tech (or lack thereof) does date it, but there remains a timelessness about the cabin that stretches to the rest of the car.