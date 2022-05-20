Take it or leave it: used pics for 20 May

This week, our range of cars includes everything from a brilliant hot hatch to a bold luxury cruiser.

Ford Fiesta ST200, £12,500

We can all appreciate the success of the Ford Fiesta ST. The go-faster supermini has been around for 18 years and each and every version of it has been nothing short of excellent.

Often regarded as the class leader for small hot hatches, even in its standard guise, the Fiesta ST received one of its most mouth-watering makeovers in 2016 with the arrival of the ST200.

Limited to just 400 units, the ST200 was a special special. Marked out by bespoke Storm Grey exterior paint, it benefited from a host of mechanical upgrades.

The ST200 was driven by the same 1.6-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine as the standard ST, but power was uprated to 197bhp (or 200PS, hence the ST200 badge). It could reach a maximum output of 212bhp with overboost, while torque climbed to a potential high of 236lb ft.

Driving engagement was furthered by the retention of the excellent sixspeed manual. This time, though, the gear ratios were shortened by 15%. That meant 0-62mph was reduced from 6.9sec to 6.7sec, while top speed jumped slightly to 143mph.

Under the skin, the ST200 received a stiffer front anti-roll bar and rear twist beam for improved body control. Damping force was reduced for a more composed ride and the model’s stability software was retuned to help improve the steering feel.

It’s very much a commuter’s hot hatch, this. The steering complements the car’s low, 1163kg kerb weight and its softer dampers greatly boost ride comfort over rougher roads. All these improvements, and you can still potentially return a healthy 46.3mpg.