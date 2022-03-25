BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Take it or leave it: second hand picks for 25 March
UP NEXT
New hybrid-only Honda Civic completes brand's electrified line-up

Take it or leave it: second hand picks for 25 March

A hot Spanish supermini with rarity on its side is our pick of this week's classified car ads
News
3 mins read
25 March 2022

Looking for a subtle hot hatch? Step forward the Seat Ibiza Cupra, the sportiest version of Seat’s supermini, produced from 2009 to 2017. We’ve chosen the range-topping Bocanegra model, which was on sale for just three years and limited to 1000 annually worldwide.

Ever seen one in the wild? If not, we wouldn’t be surprised. There are just 373 on UK roads, according to government figures, and numbers are tumbling further each year.

Seat Ibiza Bocanegra, £6999

Related articles

The Bocanegra was a spruced-up version of the Ibiza Cupra that, for a £700 premium over the standard car, featured a bespoke design inspired by the Seat 1200 Sport of the 1970s.

The front end was encased in black (‘bocanegra’ means ‘black mouth’ in Spanish) and the foglights were incorporated into the bumper. It had a more muscular and aggressive look, which certainly helped it stand out from more established rivals like the Renault Clio RS and Volkswagen Polo GTI. It also gained chunkier wheel arches, a larger spoiler and tinted rear wheels, while ‘Bocanegra’ badging replaced ‘Ibiza’ at the rear.

It was even more distinguishable inside, with a flat-bottomed steering wheel, aluminium-clad pedals, red stitching for the sports seats and gloss black trim throughout.

As on the normal Ibiza Cupra, standard kit included cruise control, climate control, hill hold assistance and tyre pressure monitoring.

Under the bonnet sat a 178bhp 1.4-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, yielding a 0-62mph time of 7.2sec.

While the lack of a manual option in a hot hatch will put some off, the Ibiza Cupra made up for it in other areas, thanks to considerable improvements to the supermini’s driving dynamics.

Our road testers at the time said the spicy Spaniard had “high grip levels, well-judged damping and good body control”. Minimal body roll and direct steering meant you could really push into corners, while the XDS electronic limited-slip differential kept things interesting on the exit.

We found a 2009 Bocanegra advertised for £6999 – a reasonable price, we reckon, considering its rarity. It also has a full service history, while its bodywork and interior appear to be in near-perfect condition, having seen only 59,000 miles.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Audi R8 V10 RWD Performance 2022 UK review lead

Audi R8 V10 RWD Performance 2022 UK review

Audi R8 V10 RWD Performance 2022 UK review
1 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 2022 first drive review tracking front

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 2022 review

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 2022 review
1 RML Short Wheelbase prototype 2022 UK review lead

RML Short Wheelbase 2022 UK review

RML Short Wheelbase 2022 UK review
1 Dacia Jogger 2022 UK first drive review lead

Dacia Jogger 1.0 TCe 110 Comfort 2022 UK review

Dacia Jogger 1.0 TCe 110 Comfort 2022 UK review
1 nio et7

Nio ET7 Premier Version 2022 review

Nio ET7 Premier Version 2022 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Seat Ibiza

Seat Ibiza

A model upon which Seat has staked its future, the new Ibiza must now deliver in an extremely competitive market. So can the supermini upset the likes of Ford, Mini, Mazda, Nissan and others?

Read our review
Back to top

Verdict: Take it

Hyundai Kona Iron Man Edition, £25,000

Hyundai made a crossover fit for Tony Stark in 2019. This is one of only 300 UK cars and has done just 15,000 miles, but it’s £25,000. That’s £3000 more than for some Konas of similar vintage and a hefty premium for matt grey paint, red accents and themed decals. Your kids will love it, though.

Verdict: Leave it

BMW 6 Series 650i Coupé, £7990

Marmite styling aside, the E63 BMW 6 Series is a great grand tourer with supple ride and excellent performance. This example is powered by a 4.8-litre petrol V8 with 367bhp for a 0-62mph sprint of 4.6sec. A sub-£8000 price is excellent value, especially given its kit, which includes leather upholstery, sat-nav and cruise control.

Advertisement
Back to top

Verdict: Take it

Nissan Leaf 24kWh (2011-2017), £9900

The Nissan Leaf was one of the pioneers of electric propulsion, with a familiar driving experience, a comfortable ride and practicality for families. While priced fairly, the downside of this example is its small battery. It has a claimed range of just 120 miles, which might not be enough to combat range anxiety for some.

Car Review
Seat Ibiza
Seat Ibiza
Read our full road test review
Read more

Verdict: Leave it

Used cars for sale

 Seat Ibiza 1.4 Se 5dr
2015
£6,499
71,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Seat Ibiza 1.2 Tsi 90 Connect 3dr
2015
£6,999
75,663miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Seat Ibiza 1.4 Toca 3dr
2015
£7,450
25,008miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Seat Ibiza 1.4 Toca 5dr
2015
£7,790
39,051miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Seat Ibiza 1.0 Vista 5dr
2016
£7,950
53,600miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Seat Ibiza 1.0 Vista 3dr
2015
£8,250
47,621miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Seat Ibiza 1.2 Tsi I Tech 3dr
2015
£8,294
40,770miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Seat Ibiza 1.0 Se Technology 5dr
2016
£8,300
38,406miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Seat Ibiza 1.2 Tsi 90 Fr Technology 3dr
2016
£8,336
67,259miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
View all used car deals
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
LP in Brighton 25 March 2022

There's a common theme running through Autocar's used car recommendations: they are all either old likely troublesome motors, or newer ones with big engines, big costs and most probably troublesome too.

That said the 650i BMW would look good on the driveway even if it was a non runner and declared SORN!

How about a bit of used car realism, Autocar?

Latest Drives

1 Audi R8 V10 RWD Performance 2022 UK review lead

Audi R8 V10 RWD Performance 2022 UK review

Audi R8 V10 RWD Performance 2022 UK review
1 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 2022 first drive review tracking front

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 2022 review

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 2022 review
1 RML Short Wheelbase prototype 2022 UK review lead

RML Short Wheelbase 2022 UK review

RML Short Wheelbase 2022 UK review
1 Dacia Jogger 2022 UK first drive review lead

Dacia Jogger 1.0 TCe 110 Comfort 2022 UK review

Dacia Jogger 1.0 TCe 110 Comfort 2022 UK review
1 nio et7

Nio ET7 Premier Version 2022 review

Nio ET7 Premier Version 2022 review

View all latest drives