Buy them before we do: second-hand car picks for 1 October

Following delay after delay, 007 has finally made his 25th outing.

Forget all the fighting and Vesper martinis – we love James Bond flicks for showcasing the most elegant and exciting cars around, and we’ve gathered some of the best that you can find on the used market.

Aston Martin DBS V12, £73,995: We’re starting with the Aston Martin DBS – a car defined by its seductive form and raucous V12. Built from 2007 to 2012, it is perhaps best remembered for flipping and rolling a record seven times in Casino Royale (with a bit of help from a nitrogen cannon and Millbrook’s hilly Alpine course), but the cars in the classifieds tend to be better cared for.

Aston’s AM11 V12 brings 5.9 litres,510bhp and 420lb ft of fury, getting the DBS from 0-62mph in just 4.2sec, and was originally paired with a six-speed manual gearbox before a six-speed Touchtronic automatic variant cropped up in 2008.

The DBS was based on the DB9 but is a different beast mechanically and technically. Adaptive damping, 20in wheels and ceramic brakes were standard, while it weighs 65kg less than the DB9 at 1695kg, with weight-saving measures extending all the way down to the special floor mats. Alcantara adorns other parts of the interior, combined with a mix of carbonfibre, wood and leather.

We found a 2008 manual car with just over 50,000 miles for £73,995, painted in Bond-approved Silver Birch. It has been overhauled with a new alternator, coil packs, pads and battery. A stamped handbook, all previous MOTs, invoices and its two original keys are also supplied. All invaluable given the potentially eyewatering costs of any future repairs.