Nearly-new buying guide: Tesla Model X

Tell someone you’re interested in an electric car and, most likely, Tesla will pop instantly into their head. It’s a trendy badge that represents eco-friendly motoring, performance and high-tech.

One of the marque’s more mainstream offerings is the Model X, a stylish and tech-heavy large SUV with trick gullwing rear doors and a host of hidden ‘Easter eggs’ among the many reasons why it continues to turn heads four years after its launch.

The Model X is available in various forms, from the base 60kWh 60D to the top-end 100kWh P100D and its hypercar-like 2.9sec 0-60mph time. The base version has a claimed 220- mile range, while the 605bhp P100D, also known as the ‘Performance Ludicrous’, is officially good for 336 miles. Other variants worth mentioning include the 75kWh 75D, 90kWh 90D and 100kWh 100D, all of which offer great performance.

Model Xs begin at around £50,000 on the used market. If you’re looking for newer examples, from 2018 or 2019, some (usually 100D trim or higher) will set you back upwards of £80,000, with nearly new top-spec cars topping £100,000.

Newer examples are more likely to be the Long Range model, which replaced many of the previously mentioned variants. As the title suggests, it’s able to travel a decent distance on a single charge – a claimed 360 miles, to be exact. However, it’s still quick, with a 0-60mph time of only 3.8sec.

The batteries in the Model X are stored under its floor, giving the hefty vehicle a relatively low centre of gravity. This, along with standard AWD, aids handling. Sure, it’s not a hugely fun car to drive – bar its giggle-inducing acceleration – but it feels safe, stable and composed.

The interior is modern and luxurious. There’s a good driving position with a comfortable and supportive seat. The dashboard is dominated by a digital instrument display and a huge, 17.0in touchscreen that controls nearly every important function in the car. It’s all very futuristic but can be fiddly to use. And alas, while the material quality looks good, there are areas where the interior feels a little less than solid and some gaps where neater shutlines might be expected.

In terms of space, there’s plenty of it. You can opt for seven seats from new, and most buyers do, although the two flip-up rearmost chairs are best suited to children. There’s lots of room in the middle-row seats and access to them is through the spectacular-looking gullwing doors that also leave a large area for entry and egress.