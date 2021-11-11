BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Nearly new buying guide: Seat Tarraco
UP NEXT
Gaussin to enter hydrogen-fuelled H2 truck in 2022 Dakar Rally

Nearly new buying guide: Seat Tarraco

This seven-seat SUV is an underrated choice
News
4 mins read
11 November 2021

Anyone looking for a chisel-jawed and capacious seven-seat SUV of decent refinement and good road manners should cast a glance at the Seat Tarraco. Those looking for a bit more zing from their family-friendly motoring have already been choosing this handsome bolide over its subcutaneously similar cousins from Volkswagen and Skoda. It has been impressing us for its practicality and sportiness since 2018, and now it has become a useful used buy. 

Under the bonnet, new buyers could have chosen from a number of petrol or diesel-engined options. The petrols were initially a 148bhp 1.5-litre or a 187bhp 2.0-litre, with a 242bhp 2.0-litre added later; the diesels are a 2.0-litre unit in two states of tune, either 148bhp or 187bhp, later upped to 197bhp. A six-speed manual gearbox comes as standard, along with front-wheel drive, but a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic ’box and four-wheel drive were also available from new. 

Click here to buy your next used Tarraco from Autocar

Related articles

Entry-level SE models are quite well equipped, with 17in alloys, three-zone climate control, automatic wipers and power-folding door mirrors. There’s also an SE Technology trim, which includes sat-nav, 18in wheels and tinted rear windows. Xcellence trim adds keyless entry and go, adaptive cruise control, a hands-free electric tailgate and a system that will steer the car into parking spaces for you, while Xcellence Lux specification includes heated front and rear seats. SE and SE Tech trims were later replaced by FR and FR Sport. 

The 1.5 petrol-engined Tarraco is smooth, quiet and powerful enough, while both the 2.0-litre cars are brisk performers. The abstemious diesels both have plenty of low-down grunt. Seat’s earlier SUVs earned a reputation for taut handling and the Tarraco is no exception. 

The suspension set-up is on the firm side, so it keeps this large and heavy SUV in check in corners, with little body lean. The flip side is a ride that can occasionally be unsettled, especially by dips and crests in the road, but for the most part this car rides well and smothers everyday potholes and imperfections, particularly if you can find one fitted with the standard (18in) wheels. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Alpine Legende GT 292 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Alpine A110 Legende GT 292 2021 UK review

Alpine A110 Legende GT 292 2021 UK review
1 Ferrari 812 Competizione 2021 first drive review lead

Ferrari 812 Competizione 2021 review

Ferrari 812 Competizione 2021 review
1 Small 2210 CUPRAFORMENTORVZ2

Cupra Formentor VZ2 1.5 TSI 150 2021 UK review

Cupra Formentor VZ2 1.5 TSI 150 2021 UK review
15 peugeot 2008 2021 rt on road front

Peugeot 2008 GT Premium 2021 UK review

Peugeot 2008 GT Premium 2021 UK review
1 VW Tiguan eHybrid 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid R-Line 2021 UK review

Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid R-Line 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Back to top

Road and wind noise are both very well suppressed from inside the cabin, and all the power choices are smooth and refined, meaning that progress is easy-going, especially in the cars equipped with the dual-clutch automatic gearbox. 

The driving position is multi-adjustable and should suit all. The dashboard is a paragon of simplicity, with easy-to-use buttons and logically laid out switchgear. An 8.0in touchscreen, with sat-nav and DAB radio, is standard on all trims. Thanks to good use of soft-touch, tactile materials, the interior of the Tarraco feels quite upmarket.

There’s plenty of space, too, with second-row seats that both slide and recline. Only in the third row do you have to compromise on space: children should be happy but growing teenagers and adults will not want to spend long back there. The boot, meanwhile, is big and easy to access, although the Peugeot 5008 does have a larger capacity.

Buyer beware

Engine: Some of the diesel engines are down on low-speed torque. It’s worth having a good test drive before buying one thus equipped. This was also the subject of an official recall, so check with a dealer to see if any remedial work has been carried out. 

Interior: Owners have reported that sometimes it can take a while for Apple CarPlay to connect. The built-in sat-nav can be prone to stalling and freezing, too. 

Recalls: There have been two recall notices issued so far, in addition to the torque-related issue mentioned above. Check with your dealer that any remedial work has been done. The recalls have been for the fuel tank, the thickness of which wasn’t up to standard in some cases, and there is a possibility that, due to a manufacturing error, there is a crack on the frame of the left-hand front seat.

Reliability: Other than the recalls above, few other serious problems have been reported with the Tarraco so far. However, the model only finished in 17th place out of 24 cars featured in the large SUV class in our sister magazine What Car?’s most recent Reliability Survey. Seat as a whole has a pretty good overall record for reliability, though the Spanish brand also finished in 17th place out of 30 manufacturers in the same survey. 

Advertisement
Back to top

Need to know

Tarraco prices start from around £22,000 for a 2018 1.5 petrol; larger petrols and diesels cost a bit more. Pay £23,000-£27,000 for a good-condition, low-mileage, full-history 2019 Tarraco at a franchised dealer, and upwards of £27,000 for a good 2020 example. A 2021 car will cost from £30,000. 

The most economical model is the 2.0 TDI 150, with a WLTP figure of 57.6mpg. The 2.0 TDI 190 claims 50.4mpg. The most frugal petrol is the TSI 150, with 42.8mpg. 

All Tarracos have been registered after April 2017 so will be taxed at a flat rate, currently £155 a year. Check if the price of the Tarraco you’re buying sneaked above £40,000 new, because it will attract a supplementary luxury car tax of £335 a year, currently, for five years from years two to six.

Our top spec

SE Technology: The Tarraco is pretty well equipped but we’d go for the SE Technology trim on earlier cars. It has climate control, auto wipers, sat-nav, 18in wheels, tinted rear windows and a rear-view camera.

Our pick

1.5 TSI 150: Unless you plan to do big miles or always have a full load, we’d look for a 1.5 petrol in 148bhp form (badged TSI 150). It’s smooth and refined and provides a good blend of performance and economy. 

Advertisement
Back to top

Wild card

2.0 TSI 245 Xcellence Lux AWD: The top-spec 242bhp 2.0 TSI petrol is the most powerful Tarraco with 0-62mph in 6.2sec and 142mph. It will be costly but comes very well equipped.

Ones we found

2019 Seat Tarraco 2.0 TDI SE Technology 5dr, 1200 miles, £25,995 

2021 Seat Tarraco 1.5 TSI Evo Fr 5dr DSG, 10,000 miles, £30,990 

2021 Seat Tarraco 1.5 TSI Evo Fr 5dr DSG, 1500 miles, £34,990

Used cars for sale

 Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Limited Edition 3dr
2014
£3,300
99,636miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£3,495
54,195miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2014
£3,600
60,800miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen Ds3 1.2 Puretech Dstyle Plus 3dr
2015
£3,600
63,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4 Sri 3dr [ac]
2014
£3,769
87,679miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.3 Cdti Ecoflex Design 5dr [ac]
2014
£3,790
84,470miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£3,791
69,660miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£3,791
69,660miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 208 1.0 Vti Active 3dr
2014
£3,800
71,442miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
View all used car deals
Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Alpine Legende GT 292 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Alpine A110 Legende GT 292 2021 UK review

Alpine A110 Legende GT 292 2021 UK review
1 Ferrari 812 Competizione 2021 first drive review lead

Ferrari 812 Competizione 2021 review

Ferrari 812 Competizione 2021 review
1 Small 2210 CUPRAFORMENTORVZ2

Cupra Formentor VZ2 1.5 TSI 150 2021 UK review

Cupra Formentor VZ2 1.5 TSI 150 2021 UK review
15 peugeot 2008 2021 rt on road front

Peugeot 2008 GT Premium 2021 UK review

Peugeot 2008 GT Premium 2021 UK review
1 VW Tiguan eHybrid 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid R-Line 2021 UK review

Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid R-Line 2021 UK review

View all latest drives