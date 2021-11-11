Nearly new buying guide: Seat Tarraco

Anyone looking for a chisel-jawed and capacious seven-seat SUV of decent refinement and good road manners should cast a glance at the Seat Tarraco. Those looking for a bit more zing from their family-friendly motoring have already been choosing this handsome bolide over its subcutaneously similar cousins from Volkswagen and Skoda. It has been impressing us for its practicality and sportiness since 2018, and now it has become a useful used buy.

Under the bonnet, new buyers could have chosen from a number of petrol or diesel-engined options. The petrols were initially a 148bhp 1.5-litre or a 187bhp 2.0-litre, with a 242bhp 2.0-litre added later; the diesels are a 2.0-litre unit in two states of tune, either 148bhp or 187bhp, later upped to 197bhp. A six-speed manual gearbox comes as standard, along with front-wheel drive, but a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic ’box and four-wheel drive were also available from new.

Entry-level SE models are quite well equipped, with 17in alloys, three-zone climate control, automatic wipers and power-folding door mirrors. There’s also an SE Technology trim, which includes sat-nav, 18in wheels and tinted rear windows. Xcellence trim adds keyless entry and go, adaptive cruise control, a hands-free electric tailgate and a system that will steer the car into parking spaces for you, while Xcellence Lux specification includes heated front and rear seats. SE and SE Tech trims were later replaced by FR and FR Sport.

The 1.5 petrol-engined Tarraco is smooth, quiet and powerful enough, while both the 2.0-litre cars are brisk performers. The abstemious diesels both have plenty of low-down grunt. Seat’s earlier SUVs earned a reputation for taut handling and the Tarraco is no exception.

The suspension set-up is on the firm side, so it keeps this large and heavy SUV in check in corners, with little body lean. The flip side is a ride that can occasionally be unsettled, especially by dips and crests in the road, but for the most part this car rides well and smothers everyday potholes and imperfections, particularly if you can find one fitted with the standard (18in) wheels.