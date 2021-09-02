BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Nearly new buying guide: Peugeot 5008
UP NEXT
E-bike review: LeMond Prolog first ride

Nearly new buying guide: Peugeot 5008

Big, stylish seven-seat SUV has a lot to offer, especially as a used car
News
3 mins read
2 September 2021

It has been a huge success, this Peugeot 5008, since its launch in 2017 – and no wonder. For starters, it’s unusually stylish for a large SUV, especially one boasting seven seats. In essence, it’s a lightly stretched version of the firm’s five-seat 3008. Added to that, it’s almost certainly among the most practical. Bought used, it’s now great value, too.

Of course, it needs more than just good looks and practicality to succeed, and the 5008 makes a good stab at delivering all the essentials.

There’s a good range of engines, for one. Petrols can be had with a 128bhp 1.2-litre engine or a 163bhp 1.6-litre unit, while diesels are served by a 1.6-litre engine with 99bhp or 118bhp and a 2.0-litre version with 148bhp or 178bhp. Later cars added a 128bhp 1.5-litre diesel with commendable performance and fuel economy. The 5008 is strictly front-wheel drive, but you can have an automatic gearbox as an option.

Trim levels kick off with Active, which comes with electric windows, dual-zone climate control, rear parking sensors, auto lights and wipers, and much more. Next-step-up Allure throws in sat-nav, a rearview camera, 18in alloy wheels and privacy glass. Top-spec GT and GT Premium trims have a panoramic glass roof, a more sporty-looking interior and bigger wheels.

On the road, all engines push the 5008 along at a good lick. Around corners, it does pretty well, with quick steering, plenty of grip and predictable handling. It rides well on fairly soft suspension, too. Moreover, the 5008 is a very refined car and is at its best on motorways. It works well with an automatic gearbox, which adds an extra air of suaveness to proceedings.

The impressive and solidly built interior has an excellent driving position with good visibility. The materials are especially impressive, with soft-touch trim used where you look and touch most often, and chrome highlights and stylish cloth inserts adding a touch of flair. The 5008 follows the Peugeot design philosophy of mounting instruments high on the dashboard, above the very small steering wheel. It works well here, as does the layout of the major and minor controls.

There’s more good news in terms of space and seating flexibility. Middle-row passengers will be happy to sit for quite long journeys and the third row has two flip-up seats that are suitable for children or smaller adults for short journeys. The boot is huge with all seats folded and still very large with the second-row seats in place. There’s a small space left even with the third-row seats in use.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 T Roc front tracking

Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Design 1.0 TSI UK Review

1 Porsche Macan GTS 2021 UK LHD first drive hero front

Porsche Macan GTS 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai i30 Fastback N DCT 2021 FD hero front

Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance DCT 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV 2021 UK FD hero front

Hyundai Santa Fe 1.6 T-GDi PHEV 2021 UK review

Toyota Supra GR Jarama Racetrack Edition 202120210808 3553

Toyota GR Supra Jarama Racetrack Edition 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Peugeot 5008

Peugeot 5008

MPV turns SUV. Does the new Peugeot 5008 offer the best of both worlds or flawed compromises?

Read our review
Back to top

Need to know

The 5008 was refreshed in 2020. There were new LED headlights and tail-lights and a redesigned ‘frameless’ front grille. Inside, the centrally mounted infotainment touchscreen grew from 8.0in to 10.0in (on Allure trim upwards). Smartphone mirroring was made standard across the range. The 12.3in i-Cockpit digital dashboard was also upgraded to be clearer and easier to read.

The 5008 will set you back between £18,000 and £20,000 for an early car. Spend between £20,000 and £22,000 on a good 2018 example, or £22,000 to £25,000 for a 2019 or 2020 car. Up the ante to £26,000-£28,000 for your choice of barely used cars.

Our pick

1.2 130

The smooth and punchy nature of the popular 1.2-litre petrol engine gets our vote because it combines decent fuel economy and performance, as well as a good dollop of refinement.

Wild card

2.0 180 GT Premium

Inasmuch as the 5008 could ever be considered wild, the 2.0-litre diesel in 178bhp mode has plenty of punch. Indeed, it’s positively lively. Top-spec GT Premium trim gets larger wheels, sporty interior trim and a panoramic glass sunroof.

Ones we found

2018 Peugeot 5008 1.2 130 Allure, 32,000 miles, £19,500

2019 Peugeot 5008 1.5 130 Allure, 10,000 miles, £23,150

2021 Peugeot 5008 2.0 180 GT Premium, 2000 miles, £27,000

READ MORE

Top 10 Best family SUVs 2021

Top 10: used cars everyone should own once

Peugeot 5008 gains styling and interior tweaks for 2020

Used cars for sale

 Peugeot 5008 1.6 Hdi Allure 5dr
2014
£8,950
37,575miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 5008 1.6 Bluehdi 120 Active 5dr Eat6
2016
£8,995
58,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Peugeot 5008 1.5 Bluehdi Allure 5dr
2018
£20,990
47,290miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 5008 1.2 Puretech Allure 5dr Eat6
2018
£22,395
41,732miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Peugeot 5008 1.5 Bluehdi Allure 5dr Eat8
2018
£23,295
47,011miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Peugeot 5008 1.5 Bluehdi Gt Line 5dr Eat8
2018
£23,540
53,917miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Peugeot 5008 2.0 Bluehdi Gt Line 5dr
2018
£23,990
34,506miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 5008 1.6 Thp Gt Line 5dr Eat6
2018
£23,990
73,688miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Peugeot 5008 1.2 Puretech Allure 5dr
2018
£23,995
31,752miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 T Roc front tracking

Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Design 1.0 TSI UK Review

1 Porsche Macan GTS 2021 UK LHD first drive hero front

Porsche Macan GTS 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai i30 Fastback N DCT 2021 FD hero front

Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance DCT 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV 2021 UK FD hero front

Hyundai Santa Fe 1.6 T-GDi PHEV 2021 UK review

Toyota Supra GR Jarama Racetrack Edition 202120210808 3553

Toyota GR Supra Jarama Racetrack Edition 2021 UK review

View all latest drives