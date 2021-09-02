Nearly new buying guide: Peugeot 5008

It has been a huge success, this Peugeot 5008, since its launch in 2017 – and no wonder. For starters, it’s unusually stylish for a large SUV, especially one boasting seven seats. In essence, it’s a lightly stretched version of the firm’s five-seat 3008. Added to that, it’s almost certainly among the most practical. Bought used, it’s now great value, too.

Of course, it needs more than just good looks and practicality to succeed, and the 5008 makes a good stab at delivering all the essentials.

There’s a good range of engines, for one. Petrols can be had with a 128bhp 1.2-litre engine or a 163bhp 1.6-litre unit, while diesels are served by a 1.6-litre engine with 99bhp or 118bhp and a 2.0-litre version with 148bhp or 178bhp. Later cars added a 128bhp 1.5-litre diesel with commendable performance and fuel economy. The 5008 is strictly front-wheel drive, but you can have an automatic gearbox as an option.

Trim levels kick off with Active, which comes with electric windows, dual-zone climate control, rear parking sensors, auto lights and wipers, and much more. Next-step-up Allure throws in sat-nav, a rearview camera, 18in alloy wheels and privacy glass. Top-spec GT and GT Premium trims have a panoramic glass roof, a more sporty-looking interior and bigger wheels.

On the road, all engines push the 5008 along at a good lick. Around corners, it does pretty well, with quick steering, plenty of grip and predictable handling. It rides well on fairly soft suspension, too. Moreover, the 5008 is a very refined car and is at its best on motorways. It works well with an automatic gearbox, which adds an extra air of suaveness to proceedings.

The impressive and solidly built interior has an excellent driving position with good visibility. The materials are especially impressive, with soft-touch trim used where you look and touch most often, and chrome highlights and stylish cloth inserts adding a touch of flair. The 5008 follows the Peugeot design philosophy of mounting instruments high on the dashboard, above the very small steering wheel. It works well here, as does the layout of the major and minor controls.

There’s more good news in terms of space and seating flexibility. Middle-row passengers will be happy to sit for quite long journeys and the third row has two flip-up seats that are suitable for children or smaller adults for short journeys. The boot is huge with all seats folded and still very large with the second-row seats in place. There’s a small space left even with the third-row seats in use.