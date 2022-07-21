Nearly new buying guide: Peugeot 3008

Fancy a family-size SUV that has a handsome exterior and a stylish and practical interior, drives as well as it looks and is superb value for money used? If so, the Peugeot 3008 might be right up your street.

The engines range from a turbo triple petrol up through a number of efficient diesels to an efficient petrol-electric plug-in hybrid with a stonking output.

Even the basic Active model is well equipped, with dual-zone climate control, rear parking sensors, automatic emergency braking, Bluetooth and a DAB radio. It doesn’t come with satnav, but it has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, so you can just use a navigation app on your smartphone instead.

Allure trim adds sat-nav, interior ambient lighting, power-folding mirrors, front parking sensors, a rear-view camera and 18in alloy wheels.

GT Line brings full LED headlights and wireless smartphone charging, while GT features adaptive cruise control, keyless entry, a powered tailgate, a panoramic sunroof, leather trim and 19in alloys.

The 129bhp 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol is very eager to rev and surprisingly peppy – more than up to the task of hauling the 3008 around. Next up is an automatic-only 163bhp 1.6-litre petrol that’s a smooth performer but not as frugal as the smaller unit.