Nearly new buying guide: Nissan Micra

In a class dominated by the popular Volkswagen Polo and Ford Fiesta, the Nissan Micra needed to bring its A-game when today’s fifth-generation version arrived in 2017 – and it did.

The Micra had long been an efficient and affordable supermini, but from 2017 it gained a host of safety technology, a bigger selection of engines and a vastly overhauled interior. The model’s production was also moved back to Europe and, more to the point, it was designed specifically to suit European tastes.

One of the key attractions of a Mk5 Micra is the range of frugal engines. The choice on earlier cars includes a naturally aspirated 1.0-litre petrol engine with 72bhp, 70lb ft and an official 61.4mpg, as well as a 1.5-litre turbo diesel that offers 89bhp, 162lb ft and 80.7mpg.

A 0.9-litre turbo petrol engine was the third option at the car’s launch. It produces 89bhp and 110lb ft, with power delivered through a slick five-speed manual gearbox. This unit offers a smooth drive, with a free-revving quality and a torquey delivery. It covers 0-62mph in 12.1sec and returns a claimed 64.2mpg.

The car excels in urban environments, aided by quick steering, but it’s also capable on faster roads and has tidy handling. Earlier Mk5 Micras are available in five trim levels: Visia, Visia+, Acenta, N-Connecta and Tekna.

Visia cars are equipped with 15in steel wheels, Bluetooth, six airbags, lane departure warning, emergency braking and lane intervention, but you need Visia+ for air conditioning and stop-start tech.

Acenta trim features 16in wheels, a 7.0in touchscreen infotainment system, four speakers, cruise control, Apple CarPlay, body-coloured door mirrors and door handles, and a more sophisticated driver display. N-Connecta comes with automatic air-con, electric folding heated mirrors, privacy glass, a leather steering wheel, 16in alloys and a more powerful touchscreen, while Tekna is the most expensive spec and has 17in alloys, a premium Bose audio system, a rear-view camera and keyless entry.