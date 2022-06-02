Nearly new buying guide: Maserati Levante

The Maserati Levante was always going to be an important car for the brand.

Maserati’s first SUV, it arrived in 2016 with the expectation that it could become the new volume seller, like the Porsche Cayenne and the Jaguar F-Pace.

It has certainly lived up to expectations. In 2021, the Levante accounted for 59% of the marque’s total sales. It appeals as a more practical alternative for drivers who want a taste of Maserati’s emblematic dramatic style and compelling performance. To that end, each Levante features 50:50 weight distribution with double-wishbone front and multi-link rear suspension, and four-wheel drive is standard.

It has been designed as a grand touring SUV rather than a sports car on stilts, and while it provides decent levels of luxury and performance, it does fall short in some dynamic areas. Its ride dexterity, throttle-on handling balance and mid-corner stability are behind those of its main rivals, such as the aforementioned Cayenne and Audi Q7.

Inside, though, the Levante offers an upmarket ambience. The dashboard is emblazoned with leather and there’s the traditional Maserati small timepiece atop it. What the Levante does have is a selection of soulful engines. The first Levante models on sale in the UK were fitted with a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 diesel unit, producing 271bhp and 443lb ft and driving through an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The headline performance stats for this model are 0-62mph in a punchy 6.9sec and a top speed of 143mph.

The enticing Levante S arrived in 2018 and added petrol power in the form of a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 supplied by Ferrari. This engine makes 345bhp, raises the top speed to 164mph and slices the 0-62mph time to 5.3sec. It also emits a wonderful noise in classic Maserati style.