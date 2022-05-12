Nearly new buying guide: Jeep Wrangler

Is there a car with a more recognisable silhouette than the Jeep Wrangler?

Few come close, but there’s more to the large SUV than its fashion icon status. The current, fourth-generation model is one of the best off-road machines around and its initial high price has fallen into a more attainable area on the used market.

First introduced in 2018, the current Wrangler was given a design refresh outside and inside compared with its predecessor. In addition, it gained new LED lights, enhanced infotainment and extra safety kit. It also continued to be available in two- and four-door bodystyles.

Driving the Wrangler is a mixed bag. Quite simply, it’s among the toughest and most capable offroaders you’ll find today, with front and rear Dana 44 axles for improved rigidity, Tru-Lock electronic differentials and a disconnectable sway bar in its most serious off-roading guise, the Rubicon.

A more spacious and robust cabin stands out as one of the model’s key improvements over its forebear for everyday driving. However, the Wrangler’s handling and ride comfort fall behind most other SUVs on sale, with the Land Rover Defender and Toyota Land Cruiser both stronger in these areas.

Two new engines, one petrol and one diesel, were available at launch. The diesel, a 2.2-litre Multijet II turbo, produces 197bhp and 332lb ft. Jeep claims it offers combined economy of 30.1mpg, as well as a 0-62mph time of 9.0sec.

The petrol engine, meanwhile, is a 2.0-litre turbo unit producing 268bhp and 295lb ft. This allows the Wrangler to go from 0-62mph in 8.1sec and reach a top speed of 112mph. Economy drops to a combined 24.4mpg. Both engines are available exclusively with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

In 2021, the Wrangler gained its most powerful engine: a 6.4-litre V8 producing 463bhp and 469lb ft, which cuts the 0-62mph sprint to 4.5sec. Unfortunately, V8 variants were never sold in the UK, but importer Clive Sutton can bring one into the country for you.