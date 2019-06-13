Nearly new buying guide: Ford Kuga

There was a Ford Cougar once; a family-size coupé based on the Mondeo Mk2. It was a handy thing that, in range-topping 2.5 V6 guise, could do 0-62mph in 8.2sec.
Although it’s spelt differently, the Kuga, launched in 2013, at least sounds the same and, with the right engine, promises to be almost as much fun. It’s a family SUV rather than a coupé, so where the Cougar was sleek and low, the Kuga is tall and chunky. It’s based on the Focus Mk3 and is the model we think of when searching for an example of a fine-handling mainstream SUV.
Like most cars, the Kuga can be split into pre- and post-facelift generations. The latter arrived in 2016 and is characterised by restyled front and rear ends, the availability of a new 118bhp 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine, an improved infotainment system within a more comfortable interior and extra driver assistance tech.
Click here to buy your next used Kuga from Autocar
If only for its striking-looking trapezoidal grille first seen on the Edge, Ford’s larger SUV, it’s the generation to buy and not as expensive as you might fear, with a 2017-reg 1.5 TDCi Zetec with 20,000 miles costing £13,350.
Over the years, the engine range has expanded to include busy little Ecoboost petrols pushing out 118bhp to one producing 174bhp, although saddled with four-wheel drive and an automatic gearbox as standard. They’re pleasant to punt along as well as cheap to run if your mileage is low, but if you’re a Kuga person with the kind of active lifestyle the brochure depicts, one of the diesels is a better choice – something like the mid-power 148bhp 2.0 TDCi.
This engine has a braked towing capacity of 1800kg but add four-wheel drive and an automatic gearbox and it can shift 2100kg, the same as the 178bhp 2.0 TDCi, which has four-wheel drive as standard. If you’re into dragging boats off the beach, four-wheel drive is perfect, but for most situations, a standard two-wheel-drive Kuga is just fine. The six-speed dual-clutch Powershift transmission is a good one, by the way, and worth seeking out.
You would want to be getting huge discounts on these now
Really the last facelift was 3 years ago. You would really want to be getting a good deal buying one new. I admit that the Ford plastics are not as good are as nice as a VWs but at least the dash has style and is not boring like a VWs.
Still now there is far better cars out there now.
Isnt the 6 speed dual clutch
Isnt the 6 speed dual clutch powershift box that Autocar recommends the same one that globally gave Ford so many issues as its very unreliable?
artill wrote:
No. Your thinking the dry clutch DCT250 used in lower powered petrols. The diesels have wet clutch DCT450 boxes far more reliable and generally don’t give problems if serviced properly.
Not impressed
Still think the mk1 is one of the best looking SUVs on the road, unfortunately the same can't be said of the cheap interior.
We had the use of a mk2 for three months whilst Honda (one of the most reliable cars?) mechanics tried to work out what was wrong with our HR-V. (which they failed to do).
The space was great, the ride / steering was on a completely different level to the Honda, and the windows seemed vast but that's about it. Cheap feeling plastics which looked dated, a confusing infotainment system (which admittedly sounded alright) and rather woeful fuel economy spoiled it.
OK as a rental car but I wouldn't want to own one.
PS - that 1.5 ecoboost auto 4wd mentioned above - the real world average fuel economy reported by owners is 25.5mpg ! In fact even the most fuel efficient manual 2wd petrol will only return the low 30's on average. We struggled to achieve 40mpg with a rattly 2.0tdi.
VAG does this type of vehicle so much better.