New-look Autocar magazine: on sale now

Welcome to the new-look Autocar, which has been a labour of love over the past few months for our excellent art editor Sarah Özgül and all the team.

Autocar has always been updated sporadically during its 129 years to ensure it remains modern and relevant and, importantly, reflects the fast-paced forward-looking industry and cars we write about. Plus, change is good, isn’t it? Of course, no redesign has ever instantly won over every single one of our loyal readers but what you see on the pages of this new-look issue has been led by extensive feedback from you.

The highlights? A more in-depth and extended First Drives section, which allows us to rate cars in the fairest way for the modern age. An expanded Road Test Results section, where you can now find far more of our proprietary data about cars currently on sale. And more columns by our brilliant writers to showcase the passion we feel for all things automotive and to give you some behind-the-scenes insight.

Our industry-leading news, features, long-term updates and more remain as before. We truly believe the magazine is better than ever (humble that we are) and we hope you agree. Do let us know.

As ever, thanks for reading. It means the world to us.

Here's a look at what you can expect from the first edition of the redesigned magazine...

News

The new Flying Spur has arrived as Bentley’s most powerful four-door saloon yet courtesy of the same electrified set-up as in the Continental GT, which replaces its predecessor’s W12 engine. We reveal all the important information on the 771bhp, plug-in hybrid V8 saloon.

Volvo has heavily reworked the highly successful XC90 with a number of “fundamental changes”, including design and technology updates inspired by its new electric EX90 sibling. We share all the details on the Swedish brand’s flagship SUV.

We also look at Kia’s plans for electric successors to the Stinger GT and Picanto city car, the Renault 17 coupe concept and Ginetta’s wild new 600bhp supercar.

Reviews

Kia’s Niro EV has established itself as the ‘VW Golf of EVs’. Is the Korean brand’s more exciting-looking EV3 the better car?

The Ford Puma has been updated for 2024 with most of the development budget going on the interior. Have these revisions helped it retain its position as the leader of the compact crossover class?

We also drive the new Toyota Prius and Porsche Cayenne. And there’s two road tests to dive into: the Maserati Granturismo Trofeo (#5691) and the Kia Picanto (#5692)