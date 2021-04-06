Exclusive: Gerry McGovern lifts lid on future Jaguars

Jaguar’s future design direction as an electric-only luxury brand will be “shocking”, according to Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) design chief Gerry McGovern.

McGovern, JLR’s new chief creative officer, is at the heart of the operation to galvanise Jaguar, following CEO Thierry Bolloré’s Reimagine plan outlining the drastic shifts Jaguar will make between now and 2025.

It will become an electric-only brand. It won’t make SUVs. It will create a bespoke electric car platform for its own exclusive use. It won’t launch the electric XJ replacement, writing off some £300 million spent on its development.

Promoted from his previous role as Land Rover design director and appointed to the board by Bolloré in January, McGovern believes desirability is the key to reviving the troubled brand.

He should know: McGovern’s first concept design at Land Rover was the LRX, revealed at the Detroit motor show in 2008. It inspired the Range Rover Evoque, which went on to become the most successful car in the company’s history.

Since then, McGovern has spearheaded the design of the Range Rover Sport, Velar, Discovery Sport and the Defender. His impact on the next generation of Jaguars will be crucial.

Speaking exclusively to Steve Cropley in this week’s issue of Autocar magazine, McGovern says: “Jaguar designs will be compelling and jaw-dropping. One word I like is exuberant. Even shocking, but in a good way. Our new cars will resonate with customers on a visceral level. You will look at one and think there’s nothing else like it.”

In McGovern’s in-depth exclusive, he outlines:

Why Jaguar’s decision to chase Audi and BMW was wrong

Why its future cars won’t fit into normal segments

If the new-look Jaguar will still be able to call itself a sports car maker

“In my book,” he says, “the only thing that has to look traditional about a Jaguar is the badge. I really don’t think anything else matters.”

The full interview can be found in the latest issue of Autocar magazine, on sale from tomorrow, Wednesday 7 April 2021.

Read more

Designer Gerry McGovern appointed to Jaguar Land Rover board

Jaguar to become all-electric brand from 2025

Electric Jaguar XJ scrapped as part of brand reinvention plan