BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Exclusive: Gerry McGovern lifts lid on future Jaguars
UP NEXT
Updated 2021 Volvo XC60 on sale from £41,745

Exclusive: Gerry McGovern lifts lid on future Jaguars

Jaguar’s chief creative officer tells Autocar how he'll make cars "shocking", only in tomorrow's Autocar magazine
Autocar
News
2 mins read
6 April 2021

Jaguar’s future design direction as an electric-only luxury brand will be “shocking”, according to Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) design chief Gerry McGovern. 

McGovern, JLR’s new chief creative officer, is at the heart of the operation to galvanise Jaguar, following CEO Thierry Bolloré’s Reimagine plan outlining the drastic shifts Jaguar will make between now and 2025.

It will become an electric-only brand. It won’t make SUVs. It will create a bespoke electric car platform for its own exclusive use. It won’t launch the electric XJ replacement, writing off some £300 million spent on its development.

Promoted from his previous role as Land Rover design director and appointed to the board by Bolloré in January, McGovern believes desirability is the key to reviving the troubled brand.

He should know: McGovern’s first concept design at Land Rover was the LRX, revealed at the Detroit motor show in 2008. It inspired the Range Rover Evoque, which went on to become the most successful car in the company’s history.

Since then, McGovern has spearheaded the design of the Range Rover Sport, Velar, Discovery Sport and the Defender. His impact on the next generation of Jaguars will be crucial.

Speaking exclusively to Steve Cropley in this week’s issue of Autocar magazine, McGovern says: “Jaguar designs will be compelling and jaw-dropping. One word I like is exuberant. Even shocking, but in a good way. Our new cars will resonate with customers on a visceral level. You will look at one and think there’s nothing else like it.”

In McGovern’s in-depth exclusive, he outlines:

  • Why Jaguar’s decision to chase Audi and BMW was wrong
  • Why its future cars won’t fit into normal segments
  • If the new-look Jaguar will still be able to call itself a sports car maker

“In my book,” he says, “the only thing that has to look traditional about a Jaguar is the badge. I really don’t think anything else matters.”

The full interview can be found in the latest issue of Autocar magazine, on sale from tomorrow, Wednesday 7 April 2021.

Read more

Designer Gerry McGovern appointed to Jaguar Land Rover board

Jaguar to become all-electric brand from 2025

Electric Jaguar XJ scrapped as part of brand reinvention plan

Used cars for sale

 Jaguar Xf 2.2d [200] R-sport 4dr Auto
2014
£10,000
82,055miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Jaguar Xf 2.2d [200] R-sport 4dr Auto
2014
£10,750
66,291miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Jaguar Xe 2.0d Se 4dr
2015
£10,844
49,000miles
Diesel
Manual
4
View details
Jaguar Xe 2.0d R-sport 4dr
2016
£10,931
61,162miles
Diesel
Manual
4
View details
Jaguar Xf 2.2d [163] Luxury 5dr Auto
2014
£11,000
69,222miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Jaguar Xf 2.0d [180] Portfolio 4dr Auto
2015
£11,395
79,748miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Jaguar Xf 2.2d [163] Luxury 4dr Auto
2015
£11,680
58,116miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Jaguar Xf 2.2d [200] R-sport 4dr Auto
2014
£11,750
46,534miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Jaguar Xf 2.2d [163] Luxury 4dr Auto
2015
£11,795
58,323miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Mercedes Benz EQV 2021 LHD first drive review hero front

Mercedes-Benz EQV 2021 UK review

1 AC Cobra 378 Superblower MkIV 2021 UK first drive review hero front

AC Cobra 378 Superblower MkIV 2021 UK review

1 Toyota Highlander 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Toyota Highlander 2021 UK review

1 Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volvo XC40 P8 Recharge 2021 UK review

1 Volvo S90 T8 fronttracking

Volvo S90 Recharge T8 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Mercedes Benz EQV 2021 LHD first drive review hero front

Mercedes-Benz EQV 2021 UK review

1 AC Cobra 378 Superblower MkIV 2021 UK first drive review hero front

AC Cobra 378 Superblower MkIV 2021 UK review

1 Toyota Highlander 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Toyota Highlander 2021 UK review

1 Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volvo XC40 P8 Recharge 2021 UK review

1 Volvo S90 T8 fronttracking

Volvo S90 Recharge T8 2021 UK review

View all latest drives