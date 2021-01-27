Designer Gerry McGovern appointed to Jaguar Land Rover board

Professor Gerry McGovern, chief creative officer at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), has been appointed to the company's board of management.

The promotion comes just three months after McGovern landed in his current role, having previously served as design director for the Land Rover brand exclusively – a position that's now held by Massimo Frascella.

In his new capacity as a member of the board, McGovern will oversee "creative direction" for both the Jaguar and Land Rover brands, in a move that the company says "emphasises the vital importance of creativity to the ongoing prosperity of Jaguar Land Rover".

JLR CEO Thierry Bolloré said: "Gerry's expanded chief creative officer accountabilities include leadership of the design functions of both Jaguar and Land Rover, enhancing and developing the character, distinction and personality of each with his usual passion and energy.

"Also, to continue to elevate and protect our two great brands, Gerry’s role will now include creative direction across all of Jaguar and Land Rover’s global visual communications, ensuring a consistent look and feel, befitting each of their distinctive characters.

"Gerry’s innovative and pioneering approach will continue to influence and inspire us all, as well as enriching the experience of customers around the world.”

McGovern has been responsible for the designs of a number of core Land Rover models, including the Range Rover Evoque, Range Rover Sport and reborn Defender. In his new position, he will focus additionally on the output of Jaguar.

He is thought to be transitioning to an advisory role in the run-up to his 65th birthday, at which point Tata Group policy is to retire, like ex-CEO Sir Ralf Speth did before departing in 2020.

McGovern hailed his new appointment as "an honour" and welcomed "the opportunity to lead my team in the creative reimagining of Jaguar as well as continuing the transformation of Land Rover".

"I remain convinced of design’s true value to build brand equity while ultimately enriching the lives of our customers,” he added.

