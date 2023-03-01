Autocar magazine 8 March: on sale now

Grab a copy of Autocar this week as we reveal the electric future of Mini, and finally drive the Ferrari Purosangue and Aston Martin Valkyrie.

News

Mini has officially detailed three new models which will drive the firm forward into the world of electrification. Also this week, our summary of Tesla's investor day, the new Hyundai Kona and much more.

Reviews

Matt Prior heads off to Italy to drive the first-ever Ferrari SUV - the Purosangue. Read this week's mag for our verdict on Ferrari's V12-powered, 715bhp sort-of SUV.

Meanwhile, Mike Duff heads to Bahrain to drive Aston Martin's 1140bhp Valkyrie - its Formula 1 car for the road.

Features

This week, we give our advice for your very first track day, with our ultimate beginner's guide.

Elsewhere, we look into badge engineering in the automotive world in 2023.

Opinion

Matt Prior dives into the importance of Volkswagen's GTI event at Worthersee, while Steve Cropley talks Qatari investment at Geneva and a night at the British motor museum.

Used

Oliver Young has his eye on the Mercedes S-Class in this week’s Cult Hero, exploring why this luxury saloon has versatility and comfort down to a T.

The just-left generation Honda Civic Type R features in this week's nearly new buying guide.

Where to Buy

Never miss an issue – subscribe to Autocar magazine today.

Autocar magazine is available through all good newsagents. You can also buy one-off copies of Autocar magazine from Newsstand, delivered to your door the morning after.

Digital copies can be downloaded from Zinio and the Apple iTunes store.