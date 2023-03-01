BACK TO ALL NEWS
Autocar magazine 8 March: on sale now

We drive Ferrari's long-awaited Purosangue (not) SUV, detail Mini's next-generation line-up, and review the 1140bhp Aston Martin Valkyrie
8 March 2023

Grab a copy of Autocar this week as we reveal the electric future of Mini, and finally drive the Ferrari Purosangue and Aston Martin Valkyrie. 

News

Mini has officially detailed three new models which will drive the firm forward into the world of electrification. Also this week, our summary of Tesla's investor day, the new Hyundai Kona and much more.

Reviews

Matt Prior heads off to Italy to drive the first-ever Ferrari SUV - the Purosangue. Read this week's mag for our verdict on Ferrari's V12-powered, 715bhp sort-of SUV. 

Meanwhile, Mike Duff heads to Bahrain to drive Aston Martin's 1140bhp Valkyrie - its Formula 1 car for the road. 

Features

This week, we give our advice for your very first track day, with our ultimate beginner's guide. 

Elsewhere, we look into badge engineering in the automotive world in 2023. 

Opinion

Matt Prior dives into the importance of Volkswagen's GTI event at Worthersee, while Steve Cropley talks Qatari investment at Geneva and a night at the British motor museum. 

Used

Oliver Young has his eye on the Mercedes S-Class in this week’s Cult Hero, exploring why this luxury saloon has versatility and comfort down to a T. 

The just-left generation Honda Civic Type R features in this week's nearly new buying guide. 

mattgriffiths20 13 December 2022

Seen it in the shops, unfortunately my actual copy hasn't arrived yet.

Dozza 22 February 2023

Used to happen to me all the time. I stopped subscribing. 

