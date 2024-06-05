BACK TO ALL NEWS
Autocar magazine 5 June: on sale now
Autocar magazine 5 June: on sale now

We detail the ultimate Golf GTI, deliver our verdict on the Lamborghini Reveulto, and pit a Kia Sorento against Iceland
Autocar
News
2 mins read
5 June 2024

This week in Autocar, we detail the ultimate Golf GTI, deliver our verdict on the Lamborghini Revuelto, and pit a Kia Sorento against Iceland.

News

The Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport has been revealed as a track-honed, range-topping version of the iconic hatchback - we detail its power, performance, chassis tweaks and options over the standard car.

Jeep has launched a 592bhp electric SUV in the form of the Wagoneer S, blending an upmarket design with sports car levels of performance - we look at its specs to see if it can hold a candle to the Tesla Model Y. 

General Motors is launching a UK offensive with the Cadillac Optiq, which is positioned as the "luxury entry-point" into the brand's electric line-up.

Meanwhile over at BMW, the 1 Series has been given a major rework with a more muscular look, tech-filled interior and petrol-only engines. Full details are in the magazine on sale now.

Reviews

We’ve sampled Lamborghini's new-era, 1001bhp supercar on track. Now it’s time to see how the Revuelto fares on a decent B-road, as Richard Lane takes it to Bedfordshire.

The refreshed Porsche Taycan is targeting class supremacy with a suite of powertrain upgrades - we test the rear-wheel drive long-range variant to see how it fares against the BMW i4 and Tesla Model S.

Mini's Countryman SE is the flagship version of the larger and pricier third-generation SUV, and it arrives in the UK looking to take on the Skoda Enyaq and Hyundai Kona Electric at their own game.

We're also testing the Ford Tourneo PHEV, Porsche 718 Spyder RS, Mercedes E220d Estate, and the Peugeot 208 hybrid.

Features

Iceland is a wash of smooth, empty roads snaking through epic scenery, erupting volcanoes and deeply impressive geology. Matt Prior goes in search of all of the above in Kia’s latest Sorento and finds 50mph ways to leave your lava.

Old-school vehicle breakers’ yards are rare these days, but a handful of marque specialists are soldiering on to provide a vital service. John Evans pays one a visit. 

The iconic Little Car Company has hit new heights of scaled-down kerb appeal with its recreated Bentley Blower Junior. We take it for a drive to see how it stacks up.

Opinion Matt Prior riffs on McLaren's rather convoluted line-up and a mega-mile taxi, while Steve Cropley talks about automotive art, and his newfound attachment to the MG 4 EV.

Used

A late classic Mini might be an impractical buy, but it's as fun as it is charming, and eager as it is British. Jonathan Bryce is your guide.

