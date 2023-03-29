Autocar magazine 5 April: on sale now

This week in Autocar magazine, we've got the lowdown on three crucial electric cars that will change Volkswagen's EV strategy, drive the new BMW M2, and visit the Isle of Wight to bid a sad farewell to the Audi TT.
News
Volkswagen is preparing to launch three electric SUVs that will fall under its revised ID model strategy and provide a larger spread of EVs for the firm's future - we have all you need to know on each car.
Lamborghini, meanwhile, just unveiled its next poster child - the Revuelto. Picking up where the now-defunct Aventador left off, it's a 1000bhp V12 hybrid with a 9,500rpm redline. The Gordon Murray T33 Spider is unveiled as a targa variant of the 607bhp V12 coupé we know and love - so what's in store for the drop-top?
Reviews
It's arguably one of the biggest cars to be launched so far and it comes as a 454bhp, straight-six M coupé with a manual gearbox - the BMW M2. We head to Arizona to find out if M's new baby can live up to its magnificent predecessor.
Meanwhile, Greg Kable is in Arizona testing the Volkswagen ID 7. The German giant's electric saloon is out to try and beat Tesla and Hyundai with a long-range, tech-heavy, £50,000 blow to the chest. Can it work?
For road test 5618, we've got the £26,995 MG 4 to find out if it's a good car for the money, or a good car in its own right.
Features
Matt Prior bids farewell to the Audi TT by taking it for a drive around the Isle of Wight's proposed TT Road Races course. What might we be missing out on as Audi's 25-year-old sports car bites the dust?
We're also off to Bentley's headquarters to interview its CEO Adrian Hallmark. Having steered the company to unprecedented success, he admits the firm is now chasing even loftier goals.
Opinion
Matt Prior becomes angered by government legislation failing to take into account niche British car makers with its recent development in emissions regulations.
Steve Cropley is amazed at just how good supposedly 'bad' cars are these days, and wonders whether we should actually be grateful for roadworks.
Used
Oliver Young takes a look at the iconic Audi RS2 to find out if the pioneer for Audi's long-running Rennsport cars can cut it as a used purchase.
Where to Buy
Never miss an issue – subscribe to Autocar magazine today.
Join the debate
Add your comment
Hello everyone I am Mr Smith Benson from USA, I am giving a testimony on how I joined the illuminati brotherhood, I was trying to join this organization for so many years now,I was scammed by fake agent in south Africa and Nigeria, I was down,I could not feed my self and my family anymore and I tried to make money by all miss but all avail, I was afraid to contact any Illuminati agent because they have eat my money. One day I across a post of someone giving a testimony, thanking a man called Paul mark of being helping him to join the illuminati brotherhood, then I look at the man email and the phone number that was written there, it was a Nigeria number I was afraid to contact him because a Nigeria agent eat my $5,000 and go away with the money then I was very tired, confused and I decided to contact the person that was given the testimony and i called him and I communicated with him on phone calls before he started telling me his own story about when he wanted to join, he told me everything to do, then I made up my mind and called the agent called Paul mark and he told me everything to do, and I was initiated, surprisingly I was given my benefit of being a new member of the great illuminati brotherhood I was so happy, for those of you trying to join this organization this is your opportunity for you to join CONTACT MR PAUL MARK call +2349130700648 or WhatsApp him +2349130700648 ...
.4.23
AUTOCAR MEDIA.REGISTRATION REQUESTED PROFILE. NOT COMPLETE.
LEGAL MEDICAL POLITICAL (UNTERMENCHEN.MINDERWERTING)An essential interface for victims of theHealth..Govt. Charity. Media. Coroner. Law System Ring.. State of the art mental health and other intervention incl de traumatisation, belief change Advanced diet and other holistic basedskills like pulse diagnosis.. Advanced career support. Advance relationship appraisals. Activeprotection from establishment menace and Police violence etc. All evidence treated with thestrictest confidentiality. Jewish and other rights based on the Never Again policy. The Hants and other Police attacks on us have failed. So have the death threats from HM Courts as has the violence offered by HM Coroners.Also failing is the National Media ban on our 1000pp evidence. Within last few months the HM Courts and HM CPS have admitted corruption. Whats the nation doing electing a 'King' who has been hoodwinking youths helped by corrupt Thames valley Police Kidlington who are also doing cover up re death Sgt Gibson who hung herself. Thats the area where no one in Local Govt County . Distrct. Parish. Rural Councils or University or NHS Research will respond and that now includes the HM MP who is local Councillor for Oxford City Council. Hants Police Commission corrupt and the voting rigged. They are involved in both Facebook and Twitter who are corrupt orgs who destroy evidence and who are controlled by HM Govt. Theres current Law cases going on in US re Twitter cover ups re Covid on behalf establ but thats only half the story.Advisor Dr Katalin Benedek (Law). (Hung).
12 yrs spent traipsing Cent London accompanied by victims of Govt Depts looking for help for those victims. We found no help. we did get death threats from HM Courts. violent threats from US Embassy. We were attacked by Police several times and HM Coroners incl Horseferry Road. We were obliged to employ body guards but they were attacked too but they inflicted a pay back. We generated 1000 pp evidence which incudes the full details of the cover up re around 12-15000 avoid deaths, That deception carried out by HM Coroners. Local Govt. Charities. Dept Health. Unison.17 Universities.HM Law. Entire Media incl BBC who told us to hide the evidence abroad. Recently we have expoerienced moire Police violence which took place at this dwelling. they the Police told us they had been sent by Religion who want the evidence suppressed. They wiped the lunch plates off our laps then told us we would be arrested if we picked up the food. They told us that the documents must not be read by public. They also said that theres no such thing as natural ability theres only what your teacher tells you. (that attitude killed millions native americans). We were doing state of the art work on NHS and Private Mental Health clients. The worst cases 'imcurable' took around 5 hours to resolve after the victims had endured anything up to 20 yrs useless NHS and Private help. Some had been openly abused. We were suddenly told not to do the work because it was putting people out of work. We then had funeral services sent round, car window smashed and false parking tickets put on our cars. We also had a visit by Police accompanied by Ambulance. they told us we must be ill and needed locking up in the Hosp whose clients we were curing. That Hosp told us this- 'Competence Has No value In MH'. We moled the place under the guise of being religous. The staff told us the place had killed people and the whole thing covered up by Police HM Coroers. HM Courts. Charities like Mind and Samaritans. Age UK.Local Govt. Local Press. National Press incl Mail and Mirror. CH4. The Universities. EEC. HM MPs. It took that Hosp a year to rumble us but by then the evidence was in place. whats this got to do with Automobiles? We started out being F1 emthusiasts and knew some prominent individuals. Lotus came to me in Cent London and said this- 'Jump In this Car i want To Take You To See Colin' I could not do that as i had the keys of the place and was supervising staff. I could not afford to loose that job as was living in one room. The Lotus dope was very pushy and totaly lacking in common sense and was in fact trying to bully me. at that time i was a soft hearted person not at all aggressive but if I met that dope now I would kick his ass. He got a copy of the Times and put uit on the sill of the Elan,shut the door and the paper fell out. also at that time I did not realise that my life would go in a direction that I did not want or need. Three Psychics in different parts UK warned me about what I was about to do and that caused me deep regret but I realise now what fate is. This is only a sketch abou us, the fuller story has been sent to Motorport Mag and A Frnkl. on the 1.4.23. That action was generated because when we entered text on the MS site as a result of reading about the F1 driver who sustaned spine damage which was made hugely worse by US doctors. These days we avoid any 'Sport' journals. We thought that our experience of the horrific NHS would justify the text we submitted. All the text has disappeared which is a mirrir image of what Govt Depts do. We are exposing that. and the rest of what we know and the corrupt Police have been warned not to approach this place. Motor Sport system? dont think so. A firm stating they spend about 60.000.000 on that scandle when we and others cannot get any replies to questions sent to any Govt Dept anywhere in UK. We can not get any welfare or competent health help. Recently I nearly died because of that. That evasion strategy incl NHS research at the Uni Oxon,and the corrupt Thames Valley Police Kidlington who are in league with a character now refeerred to as a 'king' who has been hoodwinking youths for about 30 yrs We have no access to Democracy via any HM MP. You do know, dont you which Eng Firm is situated in Oxon. are they blind as well as hard of hearing. No one in that area will discuss Health. Spending. Law. Police. Local Govt. The HM MP for Ox City wont communicate in any way about anything. She should be arrested. So far we have found 14 corrupt HM MPs. I am a member of a family who came to UK to escape certain death, We came with 80 yrs old granma and two suitcases. We ended up washing dishes in a Hotel and taking scraps fooid home. We got no help from UK people. Had we known that Soviet and 3rd Reich tactics were being used here we would not have come here. You do realise that suppressive regimes indulged in Car Racing. Sport. Art Drama.Culture whilst people were being Gassed. Shot. Buried Alive. Tortured. Experimented On? Meanwhile people drive round and round race tracks at the publics expense. You requesred a 'profile' Here it is. All you need to do now is get on to that bent Lawyer and get his permision to ignore this crime report. Surely thats worth a few hundred quid. Dont for heavens sake send a hard copy receipt signed by your execs. No we cant give details of Twitter or Facebook accounts as they destroy anything of significance. They are corrupt like the IPSO therefore what are you doing on there. Here We Are You Created Us Now What You Gonna Do About It.
NICHT GUILTY ? SEE YOU ROUND THE WAGNER CONCERT OR VOLKSGEIRICHTSHOF. JA ! NEVER AGAIN.
.4.23
AUTOCAR MEDIA.REGISTRATION REQUESTED PROFILE. NOT COMPLETE.
LEGAL MEDICAL POLITICAL (UNTERMENCHEN.MINDERWERTING)An essential interface for victims of theHealth..Govt. Charity. Media. Coroner. Law System Ring.. State of the art mental health and other intervention incl de traumatisation, belief change Advanced diet and other holistic basedskills like pulse diagnosis.. Advanced career support. Advance relationship appraisals. Activeprotection from establishment menace and Police violence etc. All evidence treated with thestrictest confidentiality. Jewish and other rights based on the Never Again policy. The Hants and other Police attacks on us have failed. So have the death threats from HM Courts as has the violence offered by HM Coroners.Also failing is the National Media ban on our 1000pp evidence. Within last few months the HM Courts and HM CPS have admitted corruption. Whats the nation doing electing a 'King' who has been hoodwinking youths helped by corrupt Thames valley Police Kidlington who are also doing cover up re death Sgt Gibson who hung herself. Thats the area where no one in Local Govt County . Distrct. Parish. Rural Councils or University or NHS Research will respond and that now includes the HM MP who is local Councillor for Oxford City Council. Hants Police Commission corrupt and the voting rigged. They are involved in both Facebook and Twitter who are corrupt orgs who destroy evidence and who are controlled by HM Govt. Theres current Law cases going on in US re Twitter cover ups re Covid on behalf establ but thats only half the story.Advisor Dr Katalin Benedek (Law). (Hung).
12 yrs spent traipsing Cent London accompanied by victims of Govt Depts looking for help for those victims. We found no help. we did get death threats from HM Courts. violent threats from US Embassy. We were attacked by Police several times and HM Coroners incl Horseferry Road. We were obliged to employ body guards but they were attacked too but they inflicted a pay back. We generated 1000 pp evidence which incudes the full details of the cover up re around 12-15000 avoid deaths, That deception carried out by HM Coroners. Local Govt. Charities. Dept Health. Unison.17 Universities.HM Law. Entire Media incl BBC who told us to hide the evidence abroad. Recently we have expoerienced moire Police violence which took place at this dwelling. they the Police told us they had been sent by Religion who want the evidence suppressed. They wiped the lunch plates off our laps then told us we would be arrested if we picked up the food. They told us that the documents must not be read by public. They also said that theres no such thing as natural ability theres only what your teacher tells you. (that attitude killed millions native americans). We were doing state of the art work on NHS and Private Mental Health clients. The worst cases 'imcurable' took around 5 hours to resolve after the victims had endured anything up to 20 yrs useless NHS and Private help. Some had been openly abused. We were suddenly told not to do the work because it was putting people out of work. We then had funeral services sent round, car window smashed and false parking tickets put on our cars. We also had a visit by Police accompanied by Ambulance. they told us we must be ill and needed locking up in the Hosp whose clients we were curing. That Hosp told us this- 'Competence Has No value In MH'. We moled the place under the guise of being religous. The staff told us the place had killed people and the whole thing covered up by Police HM Coroers. HM Courts. Charities like Mind and Samaritans. Age UK.Local Govt. Local Press. National Press incl Mail and Mirror. CH4. The Universities. EEC. HM MPs. It took that Hosp a year to rumble us but by then the evidence was in place. whats this got to do with Automobiles? We started out being F1 emthusiasts and knew some prominent individuals. Lotus came to me in Cent London and said this- 'Jump In this Car i want To Take You To See Colin' I could not do that as i had the keys of the place and was supervising staff. I could not afford to loose that job as was living in one room. The Lotus dope was very pushy and totaly lacking in common sense and was in fact trying to bully me. at that time i was a soft hearted person not at all aggressive but if I met that dope now I would kick his ass. He got a copy of the Times and put uit on the sill of the Elan,shut the door and the paper fell out. also at that time I did not realise that my life would go in a direction that I did not want or need. Three Psychics in different parts UK warned me about what I was about to do and that caused me deep regret but I realise now what fate is. This is only a sketch abou us, the fuller story has been sent to Motorport Mag and A Frnkl. on the 1.4.23. That action was generated because when we entered text on the MS site as a result of reading about the F1 driver who sustaned spine damage which was made hugely worse by US doctors. These days we avoid any 'Sport' journals. We thought that our experience of the horrific NHS would justify the text we submitted. All the text has disappeared which is a mirrir image of what Govt Depts do. We are exposing that. and the rest of what we know and the corrupt Police have been warned not to approach this place. Motor Sport system? dont think so. A firm stating they spend about 60.000.000 on that scandle when we and others cannot get any replies to questions sent to any Govt Dept anywhere in UK. We can not get any welfare or competent health help. Recently I nearly died because of that. That evasion strategy incl NHS research at the Uni Oxon,and the corrupt Thames Valley Police Kidlington who are in league with a character now refeerred to as a 'king' who has been hoodwinking youths for about 30 yrs We have no access to Democracy via any HM MP. You do know, dont you which Eng Firm is situated in Oxon. are they blind as well as hard of hearing. No one in that area will discuss Health. Spending. Law. Police. Local Govt. The HM MP for Ox City wont communicate in any way about anything. She should be arrested. So far we have found 14 corrupt HM MPs. I am a member of a family who came to UK to escape certain death, We came with 80 yrs old granma and two suitcases. We ended up washing dishes in a Hotel and taking scraps fooid home. We got no help from UK people. Had we known that Soviet and 3rd Reich tactics were being used here we would not have come here. You do realise that suppressive regimes indulged in Car Racing. Sport. Art Drama.Culture whilst people were being Gassed. Shot. Buried Alive. Tortured. Experimented On? Meanwhile people drive round and round race tracks at the publics expense. You requesred a 'profile' Here it is. All you need to do now is get on to that bent Lawyer and get his permision to ignore this crime report. Surely thats worth a few hundred quid. Dont for heavens sake send a hard copy receipt signed by your execs. No we cant give details of Twitter or Facebook accounts as they destroy anything of significance. They are corrupt like the IPSO therefore what are you doing on there. Here We Are You Created Us Now What You Gonna Do About It.
NICHT GUILTY ? SEE YOU ROUND THE WAGNER CONCERT OR VOLKSGEIRICHTSHOF. JA ! NEVER AGAIN.