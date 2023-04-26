Autocar magazine 3 May: on sale now

This week in Autocar, we cover Lotus's trio of upcoming Porsche rivals, drive the Rimac Nevera and ask the leaders of charging companies about the state of their infrastructure.
News
Lotus is gearing up to rival the Porsche Taycan, Macan and Boxster with the Type 133 saloon, Type 134 SUV and Type 135 sports car - we have all the details.
The Skoda Fabia could be axed as Euro 7 regulations make it ever more expensive to manufacture smaller cars, but an electric replacement is on the way in 2025.
Caterham is about to unveil its most radical model in decades - an electric two-seat sports car that promises to be very different to the illustrious Seven.
Reviews
We're in Austria driving the new Mini Cooper - after a full decade since the birth of the last Mini hatch, does this radically-changed electric-powered one offer enough to make it stand out?
We also drive the Jeep Wrangler 4xe Rubicon, Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, the rear-wheel drive edition of the Tesla Model Y, and the facelifted Alfa Romeo Giulia.
Features
Matt Prior is behind the wheel of an electric hypercar that has a good deal more power and torque than even a Bugatti - the Rimac Nevera. With its chief engineer in the passenger seat, he finds out more about the story and engineering behind this Croatian hyper EV.
Long queues, soaring prices and unreliable infrastructure - are these signs of a crisis brewing or are they an unfair portrayal of the UK's public EV charging network? We gather their leaders round a table to find out.
Richard Lane tests the passion project that is the Spartan sports car. With a curvaceous, clean-sheet design, 460bhp and 700kg kerb weight, is this new Australian warrior as good as it sounds?
Opinion
Matt Prior looks at why cars aren't the place in which to listen to music, before recounting the excellence of the battery in the BMW i7 means you're unlikely to ever suffer range anxiety.
Meanwhile, Steve Cropley visits the latest Bicester Heritage Scramble, then drives home in an electric car he believes he has taken too lightly. He recounts his time at this year's Autocar awards, meeting everyone from the Duke of Richmond to Lord Bamford, before wondering what we need to do about car dealers.
Used
Oliver Young takes a look at the 993-generation Porsche 911 Carrera - how does the final air-cooled 911 perform as a used purchase?
