Autocar magazine 3 July: on sale now

The V8 supercar you can take anywhere, our verdict on the new Lotus Emeya, and Honda Insight meets Audi A2
3 July 2024

This week in Autocar, we detail the V8 supercar you can take anywhere, give our verdict on the new Lotus Emeya and pit the Honda Insight against the Audi A2.

News

The Land Rover Defender Octa is the most extreme, powerful and capable variant of the firm's fabled 4x4 - we detail its supercar-style pace, track ability and unparalleled off-road prowess.

Hyundai, meanwhile, is gearing up for an assault on the mainstream electric car market with the new Inster, its smallest and most affordable EV yet. We explore its armoury ahead of battle with the Citroen e-C3.

Verne is a new company launched by Rimac that is expected to arrive in the UK within the next three years with a bold new two-seater acting as a self-driving robotaxi.

We also detail the new Citroen C4 EV, McLaren's electric supercar and ask whether you should buy a Fisker Ocean.

Reviews

The first car to result from Lotus’s Chinese adventure changed the electric SUV game. Now the second aims to do the same for electric ‘saloons - we head to Austria to test the new Emeya.

The Cyberster is MG's first new sports car since 1995, and is also the first mainstream electric sports car on the market. We find out if it represents a promising start for the segment.

We've already extensively covered the Polestar 4, but we've never had a chance to drive it in the UK. Heading to Oxfordshire, Vicky Parrott finds out if it's the all-rounder it promises to be.

The Aston Martin Valour is a strictly limited, manual V12 coupé that looks more than a million dollars for one very good reason. Andrew Frankel uncovers it in the Cotswolds.

We're also testing the Audi Q6 E-tron, Maserati Grancabrio Folgore, facelifted Cupra Leon, and a pre-production prototype of the new Skoda Elroq.

Features

The Honda Insight and Audi A2 were pioneers of lightweight, fuel-efficient tech 25 years ago but the world just wasn’t ready. Have we finally caught up? James Disdale looks at them through a 2024 lens.

Max Verstappen remains the man to beat in F1, but he is now beatable. So has the stage been set for a home winner at Silverstone? Damien Smith considers.

Although a lover of the Nürburgring 24 Hours, Richard Lane had never done Le Mans. That, he decided, needed to change, heading to the world's greatest endurance race for the first time.

Opinion

Matt Prior riffs on the ZEV mandate and why it isn't necessarily car manufacturers which will lose out on the fines incurred, while Steve Cropley discusses the underrated Renault Clio, the Autocar Awards dinner, and asks for your help in finding a new insurer.

Used

The Kia Sportage is a Nissan Qashqai rival that turns on the style without sacrificing substance - Jonathan Bryce analyses its use on the second hand market.

