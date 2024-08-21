BACK TO ALL NEWS
Autocar magazine 21 August: on sale now

The new Discovery, 50 years of the Porsche 911 Turbo and a flying Polestar boat
Autocar
News
2 mins read
21 August 2024

In this week’s issue, we take a look at the future of the Land Rover Discovery, Richard Lane celebrates the Porsche 911 Turbo's 50th Birthday and the new manual BMW Z4 convertible is put through Brtiain's most exhuastive road test. 

News

JLR plans to reinvent the ailing Discovery brand for the sixth-generation model and aims to move its long-standing 4x4 into “unique territory”, and away from its Defender sibling. We sat down with Defender and Discovery boss Mark Cameron to learn more about the new model. 

Lamborghini has taken the covers off the long-awaited replacement for its Huracán junior supercar: the Temerario. We share all the details on the new 907bhp V8 PHEV.

We also detail the new Maserati GT2 Stradale and the wild Rimac Nevera R. 

Reviews

The Renault Symbioz has arrived to fill the gap between the Captur and Austral - we take the new Nissan Qashqai rival for a drive in Spain. 

The hot version of the 5 series - newly a PHEV - is the first to come as an estate since the V10 of 2005. Matt Saunders heads to Wales to drive an early prototype. 

We also drive the new Volkswagen California, Hyundai Tucson, Fiat 600 Hybrid, Volkswagen ID 7 GTX and the BMW Z4 with Handschalter Pack is road test number 5688. 

Features

Fifty years ago, Porsche fitted a turbocharger to its 911 sports car, and in doing so, created a legend. Richard Lane drives three of the best.

It’s not as easy as you might think to find a car that will woo the judges at the Festival of the Unexceptional. Alex Wolstenholme shadows them to learn the formula for success. 

Also in the features section Damien Smith visits the Napa-backed Alliance BTCC racing team’s new home, and James Attwood goes for a ride on Polestar’s new electric boat. 

Opinion

Matt Prior discusses the importance of e-fuels in the future of the automotive industry, and highlights that not all modes of transportation can be electrified.

Steve Cropley, meanwhile, takes his Ford Ranger Raptor on a Scenic tour of the West Country, and takes one his favourite books with him, Adrian Newey’s How to Build a Car. 

Used

Pick-up truck drivers are a particularly tough crowd to please, so the fact that Ford’s Ranger has for years now been the best-selling such vehicle in the UK  is no small reassurance that it’s the pick of the bunch. Sam Phillips explains why it’s now an excellent used buy. 

