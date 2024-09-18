BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Autocar magazine 18 September: on sale now
Autocar magazine 18 September: on sale now

New Lotus Theory concept revealed, Aston Martin Vantage road test, farewell to the Jaguar I-Pace
Autocar
News
2 mins read
18 September 2024

In this week's issue, we reveal the radical Lotus Theory concept, drive the lightest sports car we’ve ever tested and wave goodbye to the Jaguar I-Pace.

News

Lotus has unveiled the striking Lotus Theory 1 concept, a three-seat, 986bhp supercar designed to evoke the spirit of the Esprit as a brand-building performance showcase that will be a “blueprint” for all of the firm’s future cars. We detail the new concept from the Geely-owned car maker. 

DS has reimagined the legendary Citroën SM as a futuristic, tech-laden concept that previews the French premium brand’s design direction. We share all the important information on the stunning new concept. 

We also share news on Volkswagen Group’s cash crisis, how Volvo plans to use the EX90 as a pioneer for future software and the current state of the public charger network. 

Reviews

The Mika Meon looks like a carefree beach buggy but is meant as a serious sports car – and an electric one at that. Matt Saunders puts the lightweight EV through its paces. 

Volkswagen has finally given the ID 3 hatchback some GTI attitude, but is it as good to drive as its ICE equivalent? Greg Cable finds out. 

We also drive the new Audi S E-tron GT, BMW M440i convertible, McLaren GTS, Volkswagen Golf TDI and the Renault Megane E-Tech – and the Aston Martin Vantage is road test no.5693.

Features 

The pioneering Jaguar I-Pace has been axed after only six years on sale. Steve Cropley ponders if the electric SUV was taken too soon.

Intrigued by EVs but don’t know your PSM from your EESM or the difference between NMC and LFP? Jesse Crosse explains all. 

Opinion 

Matt Prior questions if there is a market for hypercars in the electric era following the reveal of the Lotus Theory concept. 

Steve Cropely, meanwhile, heads to the Goodwood Revival, pays a visit to the new Aston Martin F1 factory and considers adding a fun car from Caterham, Ariel or Morgan to his fleet. 

Used

Should you buy a used electric car? Sam Phillips explains why it might be time to invest in a stylish, fast and refined EV: the Volvo XC40 Recharge. 

Also in the used section: My car and I, Our cars, Head-to-head and Caught in the Classifieds. 

