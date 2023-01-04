Autocar magazine 18 January: on sale now

This week in Autocar, we’ve got all the details on the new Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate - the final ever DBS, and the most powerful production Aston Martin ever built.

We’ve also driven a prototype of the new Porsche Cayenne for the first time, while John Simister meets the men behind the iconic Lamborghini V12.

News

Aston Martin is launching the final iteration of the DBS, which it says is its most powerful production car ever. With 759bhp on tap, this limited-run model adorns the name ‘770 Ultimate’.

Elsewhere, we reveal all the info on the new Peugeot 508, and delve into why pump prices are slashing potential cost savings for diesel cars.

Reviews

We’re off to California to test a prototype of the facelifted Porsche Cayenne, due on sale this April. Find out Greg Kable’s early-days verdict in this week’s mag. Back in the UK, we’ve travelled to Thruxton for a high-speed first-drive. Will a wet track be able to dent the new Honda Civic Type R’s armour?

The all-electric Toyota bZ4X is the subject of this week’s in-depth roast test. We’ve been waiting for Toyota’s first bespoke EV for a long time, but does it stand up to expectations?

Features

The Lamborghini V12 goes out in style as we bid a fond farewell, speaking to the men who made it and reliving the highlights of this 60-year-old Italian engineering stalwart.

We’re also pitting the Audi Q3 against the fleet-friendly Alfa Romeo Tonale to find out if this sensible, hybrid-powered Italian SUV has lost any of its spark.

Opinion

Matt Prior concedes to being a fan of the new GMC Hummer EV, a 1000bhp 4.1-tonne leviathan so large a standard-issue driving licence may not cover it.

Meanwhile, Steve Cropley has been driving an updated edition of the Ford Mustang Mach-E to find out if its revised suspension lends itself to improved driving dynamics over the old car, before admitting why his Alpine A110 is a car for life, not just for Christmas.

Used cars

Tom Evans recommends the Audi A3 saloon in this week’s nearly new buying guide - read why it’s much more than just a posh Volkswagen Golf.

The Mercedes-Benz CL takes centre stage as this week’s Cult Hero, with Dylan Lumpe admitting that while this two-door Mercedes-Benz S-Class has all the grace and pace you might expect, big bills could lie ahead.