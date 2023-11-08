Autocar magazine 15 November: on sale now

This week in Autocar, we dive into Aston Martin’s exciting future, as it looks to launch a wild new supercar as early as next year to replace the Vantage and DBS.

News

Mini has revealed the new Countryman’s sporty Jon Cooper Works variant, which arrives with tuned suspension, go-faster looks and 296bhp.

Jeep will launch an electric Wrangler in 2028, as the off-roader enters its next generation with both battery and range-extender power.

Plus, we look into EV insurance, as premiums have risen 72% in the past 12 months, compared with 29% for petrol and diesel cars.

Reviews

The Mercedes-AMG GT has turned into something more befitting its name for its second generation. But is it able to handle its dual responsibility of being a grand-tourer and a sports car?

We head to Spain to drive the new Toyota C-HR hybrid, which is set to hit UK roads early next year. The C-HR’s second generation brings a thorough design overhaul, but it’s up to our team to find out if better to drive than ever.

The Volkswagen ID 7 is the firm’s first electric saloon, arriving to challenge Tesla’s domination in Europe. Elsewhere, Matt Saunders drives the Ferrari SF90 XX - an enhanced version of the V8 plug-in hybrid hypercar, which isn’t limited to track.

The Alpine A110 R is the latest car to take on our in-depth road test.

Features

The Lotus Elise was a revelation back in the 1990s, but what’s it like today and could you use one as a daily driver? Matt Prior took one under his wing to find out.

Personalised numberplates can fetch big money but there are bargains to be had too. John Evans witnesses both at the DVLA’s fi nal in-person auction of registrations.

Dany Bahar is thriving, 11 years after leaving Lotus, and so is his company. Ares Modena makes bespoke cars for the ultra-rich but, he tells Mike Duff, a big-time deal is in the offing.

Opinion

Steve Cropley visits one of the industry’s most important sketch artists, the Mini Cooper S and his new V8 Jaguar F-Type long-termer.

Meanwhile, Matt Prior chats the Lotus 340R and the cars with moon-shot mileages.

Used

If the Mk2 Auris could talk, it would be the voice of reason - John Evans explains why you should give one a second chance.