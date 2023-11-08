BACK TO ALL NEWS
Breaking: Renault Twingo to return in 2026 as sub-£17,000 EV

Autocar magazine 15 November: on sale now

Aston's exciting year ahead, Ferrari SF90 XX driven and Mini's hot Countryman
Autocar
News
2 mins read
8 November 2023

This week in Autocar, we dive into Aston Martin’s exciting future, as it looks to launch a wild new supercar as early as next year to replace the Vantage and DBS.

News

Mini has revealed the new Countryman’s sporty Jon Cooper Works variant, which arrives with tuned suspension, go-faster looks and 296bhp. 

Jeep will launch an electric Wrangler in 2028, as the off-roader enters its next generation with both battery and range-extender power. 

Plus, we look into EV insurance, as premiums have risen 72% in the past 12 months, compared with 29% for petrol and diesel cars.

Reviews

The Mercedes-AMG GT has turned into something more befitting its name for its second generation. But is it able to handle its dual responsibility of being a grand-tourer and a sports car?

We head to Spain to drive the new Toyota C-HR hybrid, which is set to hit UK roads early next year. The C-HR’s second generation brings a thorough design overhaul, but it’s up to our team to find out if better to drive than ever. 

The Volkswagen ID 7 is the firm’s first electric saloon, arriving to challenge Tesla’s domination in Europe. Elsewhere, Matt Saunders drives the Ferrari SF90 XX - an enhanced version of the V8 plug-in hybrid hypercar, which isn’t limited to track.

The Alpine A110 R is the latest car to take on our in-depth road test. 

Features

The Lotus Elise was a revelation back in the 1990s, but what’s it like today and could you use one as a daily driver? Matt Prior took one under his wing to find out.

Personalised numberplates can fetch big money but there are bargains to be had too. John Evans witnesses both at the DVLA’s fi nal in-person auction of registrations.

Dany Bahar is thriving, 11 years after leaving Lotus, and so is his company. Ares Modena makes bespoke cars for the ultra-rich but, he tells Mike Duff, a big-time deal is in the offing. 

Opinion

Steve Cropley visits one of the industry’s most important sketch artists, the Mini Cooper S and his new V8 Jaguar F-Type long-termer.

Meanwhile, Matt Prior chats the Lotus 340R and the cars with moon-shot mileages. 

Used

If the Mk2 Auris could talk, it would be the voice of reason - John Evans explains why you should give one a second chance.

Bill Lyons 30 August 2023

Grace, Space and Pace?

 

nah

 

Jag's new slogan should be...

 

 

JUST WHEN YOU THOUGHT IT COULDN'T GET ANY WORSE

flt158 9 March 2023

Could someone tell what car got the full 8 page road test in the current Autocar Magazine 8th March 2023 please?

Thank you. 

Safe driving from Flt 158.

mattgriffiths20 13 December 2022

Seen it in the shops, unfortunately my actual copy hasn't arrived yet.

Dozza 22 February 2023

Used to happen to me all the time. I stopped subscribing. 

flt158 9 March 2023

Could someone please tell me what car did Autocar fully test in this current issue?

You know, the full 8 page road test. 

Thank you. 

Safe driving from Flt 158.

