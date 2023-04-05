Autocar magazine 12 April: on sale now

This week in Autocar magazine, we've got the lowdown the future of Audi, including 24 new models. Plus, the new Mini hatchback has been revealed, and we examine the BMW 3 Series.

News

Audi is preparing to launch 24 new models over the coming years, including a radical, all-electric replacement for the Audi A8. Read all the details in this week's magazine.

We've also got all the info on the upcoming, updated Dacia Duster, which will go into its third generation with a radical redesign. ex Mini has officially revealed the design of the new Mini. The hatchback has been spied testing several times in the last year or so, but now we can finally see the finished product.

Reviews

The sporty Polestar 2 270 BST is the subject of our in-depth road test this week. Can the powerful EV improve on an already excellent package from the Volvo-owned firm?

Elsewhere, Matt Prior drives the new Ford Focus ST Track Pack, while we get behind the wheel of the Aiways U6 and the opulent Bentley Continental GT Mulliner W12.

Features

Sam Phillips heads to France to find out how Alpine will stay true to its founding ethos and run the rule over its electrified A110 concept.

The continuing – nay, growing – popularity of the BMW 3 Series during the SUV revolution is worthy of not just celebration but also examination. Vicky Parrott uncovers its secrets to success.

Jim Holder goes in search of Korea’s Stelvio Pass to see how his favourite car of last year, the Genesis GV60, responds to the twists and turns that lie ahead

Opinion

Matt Prior asks whether we should be concerned about where a car is made, and the associated political impacts.

Steve Cropley talks about the end of the internal combustion Golf, the Ariel Atom V8 and the BMW M2.

Used

Chris Chalmers recommends the Bentley Brooklands GT in this week's Cult Hero used buying guide.

