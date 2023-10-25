BACK TO ALL NEWS
Autocar magazine 1 November: on sale now
Exclusive: New Toyota Prius will go on sale in UK

Autocar magazine 1 November: on sale now

The new rotary-powered Mazda MX-5, Britain's best driver's car revealed, and our verdict on the BMW i5
Autocar
News
2 mins read
25 October 2023

This week in a 100-page special issue of Autocar, join us as we uncover the new rotary-powered Mazda MX-5, host our annual Britain's best driver's car competition, and drive the long-awaited BMW i5.

News

Mazda has revealed a radical vision of the MX-5’s future, wowing the Tokyo motor show with a sleek, rotary-electric sports car concept called the Iconic SP - we detail exactly what it means for the firm.

Related articles

The Toyota FT-Se concept is a striking preview of the first electric sports car from the firm’s Gazoo Racing performance division - we find out why it's a spiritual successor to the legendary MR2.

We also detail Lexus's next generation of EVs, which its said will offer ranges in excess of 600 miles and fully customisable driving dynamics.

Godzilla is set to return as a cutting-edge EV - Nissan offers the first look at the next-generation GT-R.

Reviews

The first of the G60-generation BMW 5 Series variants to arrive in the UK is a fully electric one, we drive the £74,105 eDrive 40 to find out how the predicted best seller can cut the mustard.

The 730bhp Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid is the most powerful Cayenne yet, and crown's the German firm's line-up of revised SUVs with a £154,000 price tag. Greg Kable explains why it's so impressive.

The Nio EL6 is a new family SUV from the Chinese EV specialist, and it's overflowing with innovation and gets a competitive 329-mile range. Can it match rivals from Audi, Mercedes, and Tesla?

We also drive the BMW i4 eDrive 35, Jaguar XF Sportbrake, and the brand new Renault Espace. 

Features

There has rarely been a more diverse bunch of contenders for Britain’s Best Driver’s Car. For 2023, we've got a collection of the most eclectic machinery from the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato to the Tolman Peugeot 205 GTI, and the Audi RS7 Performance to the Ariel Atom 4R. Which is best? We're about to find out...

Today, previous champions of our iconic Britain’s Best Driver’s Car competition can cost anything from £1k to over £100k. Charlie Martin sniffs out some star buys.

The death warrant for pure ICE cars has been signed, and many enthusiasts fear the enforced transition to electric power will bring an end to driver engagement. Jesse Crosse sees not crisis, but opportunity.

Opinion

Matt Prior riffs on the recently-revealed Yamaha Tricera and why its entry into the world of cars is good news for enthusiasts, before hearing an ear-pricking advert on the radio.

Steve Cropley welcomes the return of motor shows with open arms, takes a look at Lotus's new showroom in Piccadilly, and becomes enamoured with the colour of his gardener's Nissan pick-up.

Used

The MPV is back – at least on the used car market. And what better way to celebrate its return than to test one on our used pages. This week, we're looking at the Ford C-Max.

Bill Lyons 30 August 2023

Grace, Space and Pace?

 

nah

 

Jag's new slogan should be...

 

 

JUST WHEN YOU THOUGHT IT COULDN'T GET ANY WORSE

flt158 9 March 2023

Could someone tell what car got the full 8 page road test in the current Autocar Magazine 8th March 2023 please?

Thank you. 

Safe driving from Flt 158.

mattgriffiths20 13 December 2022

Seen it in the shops, unfortunately my actual copy hasn't arrived yet.

Dozza 22 February 2023

Used to happen to me all the time. I stopped subscribing. 

flt158 9 March 2023

Could someone please tell me what car did Autocar fully test in this current issue?

You know, the full 8 page road test. 

Thank you. 

Safe driving from Flt 158.

