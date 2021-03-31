Autocar Awards 2021: vote for your dream £100,000 three-car garage

Autocar is calling on readers to help determine the ultimate £100,000 three-car garage for its special Readers' Champion prize at this year's Autocar Awards.

The annual Autocar Awards in association with Britishvolt celebrates the very best new and used cars, and the brightest talents within the industry. The winners of this year's awards will be announced on June 8.

The Readers' Champion prize gives Autocar readers a voice in the event, and this year's award has taken inspiration from a popular lockdown activity for car fans: devising an ideal ‘three-car garage'.

We want to know the three machines that would make up your perfect £100,000. We've devised the categories of car each dream three-car garage should include, and some guide prices.

You need to select a daily driver for up to around £30,000, a 'just for fun' choice for up to around £50,000 and a new or used 'wildcard' for a maximum of around £20,000.

We'll pick the most popular choices from each category and assemble the ultimate three-car garage for the Autocar Awards. Readers have until April 7 to make their choices.

Autocar editor Mark Tisshaw said: "“We’ve seen how much people have enjoyed thinking up a dream ‘three-car garage’, so it seemed fitting to determine the ultimate version for this year’s awards. More than ever, this year’s Readers’ Champion is designed to reflect the passion our readers have for cars of all types and ages.”

This year's Autocar Awards will be sponsored by Britishvolt, which is currently working on building the United Kingdom’s first electric vehicle battery gigafactories.

Orral Nadjari, the CEO of Britishvolt said: “It’s an honour to be partnering with Autocar, the world’s oldest automotive publication, for its Autocar Awards. Britishvolt is committed to putting the UK at the forefront of the global battery industry and building Britain’s first battery gigaplant.

“Autocar’s expansive and well-informed readership understands better than most how strategically important this is to the future of our automotive industry as we transition to an increasingly electrified society.”

Vote for your three car dream garage now