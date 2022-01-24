BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Under the skin: How acoustic glass makes car conversation easier
UP NEXT
Sorry, wrong number: the forgotten problem of car clocking

Under the skin: How acoustic glass makes car conversation easier

Subduing noise in a similar frequency range to human speech has become even more important in the EV era
News
3 mins read
24 January 2022

Glass may be one of the things most taken for granted in cars, but it plays a much greater role than merely allowing us to see where we’re going.

Noise insulation is an example, and acoustic glass is something premium that manufacturers have been taking advantage of for years. Its potential is even more attractive for EVs, because airborne noise is far more noticeable as powertrain noise all but disappears.

The technology behind acoustic glass is particularly elegant because, like so many clever ideas, it piggybacks on tech originally developed for an entirely different purpose.

Related articles

Back in the day, windscreen glass was made safe for use in cars by subjecting it to a high-temperature process to produce ‘toughened’ or ‘tempered’ glass. The heat treatment puts an end to shards of glass lacerating occupants when it pops, but the inside of the car is showered with small chunks of glass, many of which would remain hidden under carpets and in crevices for the rest of the car’s life.

A better alternative, mandatory in motorsport before passenger cars, is laminated glass, which consists of a thin layer of polymer sandwiched and bonded between two thinner sheets of glass. Manufacturers have been fitting laminated screens to road cars since 1983, although toughened glass is still used in the side and rear windows of some cars.

Acoustic glass is a fancy form of laminated glass but still based on the same principle of laminating two sheets of glass either side of a single, thin sheet of polymer. Noise is controlled in a couple of ways, one by reflecting it back towards the source and the other by absorbing the sound energy within the polymer and glass package. Its use in a car means the side windows and windscreen are fitted with it, giving the added safety and security advantage of laminated glass all round. 

Porsche gave a technical insight into its own use of noise-control glass recently. Its glass is composed of five layers: three layers of polyvinyl butyral (PVB) sandwiched between two layers of glass. The PVB has acoustic properties to absorb vibration in the surrounding glass, substantially reducing the transmission of sound into the cabin.

Acoustic materials and devices are often designed to target certain frequencies (from high-pitched to low-pitched). Porsche’s acoustic glass reduces outside noise by 7.3% in a frequency range of 630Hz at the lower end of the scale to 6.3kHz at the higher end. The sirens of emergency vehicles are pitched between 360Hz and 630Hz, so acoustic glass won’t blank out their warnings. Porsche’s glass is actually lighter than standard laminated glass, due to the increased thickness of the PVB portion, saving around 2kg in the Panamera.

The security benefi ts are also worthwhile, as the thicker PVB layer makes it more resistant to break-ins than conventional glass. Plus, it can still be tinted to make acoustic privacy glass.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 BMW iX 50 2022 UK first drive review lead

BMW iX xDrive50 M Sport UK review 2022

BMW iX xDrive50 M Sport UK review 2022
1 Zeekr 001 YOU 2022 first drive review lead

Zeekr 001 2022 review

Zeekr 001 2022 review
1 Bentley Bentayga S 2022 first drive review tracking front

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review
1 Ford Ranger Raptor special edition 2022 UK first drive review lead

Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition 2022 UK review

Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition 2022 UK review
1 Skoda Enyaq iV 80x Sportline 2022 UK first drive review lead

Skoda Enyaq iV 80x Sportline 2022 UK review

Skoda Enyaq iV 80x Sportline 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Back to top

The invisible screen

Continental’s Switchable Privacy Display won an innovation award at the Consumer Electronics Show. It lets passengers watch multimedia content outside of the driver’s view, thanks to two backlit displays that separate ‘private’ and ‘public’ viewing. Its so-called Shytech is aimed at minimising driver distraction as display use increases.

Used cars for sale

 Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2015
£4,388
70,359miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Dacia Sandero 1.2 16v Ambiance 5dr
2015
£4,499
53,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C1 1.0 Vti Feel 3dr
2015
£4,590
58,269miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Celerio 1.0 Sz3 5dr
2016
£4,790
79,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2015
£4,845
37,500miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.0 Ecoflex S 3dr
2015
£4,851
36,923miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2016
£4,990
69,519miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2015
£4,990
88,928miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Hyundai I10 1.2 Se 5dr
2015
£4,995
56,464miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 BMW iX 50 2022 UK first drive review lead

BMW iX xDrive50 M Sport UK review 2022

BMW iX xDrive50 M Sport UK review 2022
1 Zeekr 001 YOU 2022 first drive review lead

Zeekr 001 2022 review

Zeekr 001 2022 review
1 Bentley Bentayga S 2022 first drive review tracking front

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review
1 Ford Ranger Raptor special edition 2022 UK first drive review lead

Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition 2022 UK review

Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition 2022 UK review
1 Skoda Enyaq iV 80x Sportline 2022 UK first drive review lead

Skoda Enyaq iV 80x Sportline 2022 UK review

Skoda Enyaq iV 80x Sportline 2022 UK review

View all latest drives