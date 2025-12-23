BACK TO ALL NEWS
The road to self-driving cars that think and behave like humans
The road to self-driving cars that think and behave like humans

Bosch and VW Group's software arm have partnered to develop autonomous tech with "cognitive" ability

Jesse Crosse
News
2 mins read
23 December 2025

It’s hard to read anything these days without coming across the term ‘artificial intelligence’ or ‘AI’, and there’s certainly plenty of noise being made about it in the automotive industry.

One huge investment in AI is being made by supplier Bosch and the Volkswagen Group’s software arm, Cariad. These partners formed the Automated Driving Alliance in 2022 to develop autonomous systems at level two (hands-free driving on urban roads, highways and rural roads) and level three (total control on highways).

But is AI just one thing, or are there different types of it? It’s widely known that AI can be used for generating content such as text, images and videos, but on a deeper level it can be used to analyse vast amounts of technical data more accurately and effectively than conventional methods. For example, engineers can use it to vastly speed up the analysis of test data collected on proving grounds during the development of a new car.

Bosch and Cariad are working to develop autonomous systems that will eventually be capable of acting “as naturally as the human driver”.

They are using an “AI-based software stack” that is currently being tested on vehicle fleets and should be ready for production by the middle of 2026.

To replace a human driver in all circumstances, a system will need to be able to analyse situations, reason and make critical decisions as well as perform basic tasks, such as knowing its precise location and which side of the road to drive on. Bosch says its software stack will handle “all the essential cognitive tasks of perception, interpretation, decision-making and action”.

The key word there is ‘cognitive’, meaning to learn and understand through experience and the senses – in other words, a car that can think and make its own decisions. Ultimately, for any being or machine piloting a car, that’s essential.

The current level of software lays a basis for that, with the possibility of integrating ‘vision-language-action’ approaches that can imitate human logical thinking and action. That step would allow a machine to understand more complex traffic situations, such as assessing hidden risks in the same way a human driver might do.

Before that, in the near term, Bosch says its AI software stack will make automated driving at levels two and three more robust. Its performance will be improved by continuously feeding in enormous amounts of data that AI is so good at consuming.

The software architecture is being designed in such a way that the AI’s decisions and actions remain safe, traceable and explainable, so that means it must also be accountable.

405line 23 December 2025

There seems to be a lot of money being put into AI which is something nobody asked for, unlike publicly owned EV charging points which are non-existent despite being required.

xxxx 23 December 2025

Having been in the computer industrial for 30 years I know that computers cannot 'think' or have 'cognitive' ability.

AI is just a commercial term to help promote IT companies. Computers basically work on 1's and 0's all the rest is clever programming, fast chips and being 'plumbed in' to the internet.

Peter Cavellini 23 December 2025

Yes it all sounds marvellous, you get in tell the car where you want to ,no need to do anything just sit there read a book look out the window even talk to your passenger maybe if it's a long journey you crank th3 seat back and have a snooze, the idea of getting into a car and possibly do just this is alien to your mind your thought processes,and another thing, will all these AI aids be a subscription thing? , or for instance will a car need the physical spreeing wheel?, could you go to Europe without changing your seat from right to left?,I don't think literally handing the job of driving being responsible for what you did is going be arriving soon there's too much to develop yet.

 

 

