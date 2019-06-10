'Noise cameras' to target illegally loud cars

The Department for Transport is trialling a new camera system that targets vehicles that are breaking legal noise limits.
The Government has commissioned a prototype ‘noise camera’, which will be installed at several locations over the next seven months. It measures the sound levels of passing vehicles and then uses automated number plate recognition to identify offenders.
The clampdown has been launched because the Department for Transport believes that “illegal, excessively noisy vehicles” can make life a “misery” for those living close by, especially in rural communities, and have “very serious health impacts”.
The Government hasn't changed the legal noise limits for vehicles, but the DfT says that current enforcement is mainly reactive and relies on subjective judgement. It says that the measurement system “will determine whether the legal noise limit has been breached by taking into account the class and speed of the vehicle relative to the location of the noise camera.”
Transport secretary Chris Grayling said: “The trial isn't intended to target law-abiding drivers but those who are flouting laws around noise. All vehicles must legally meet strict noise limits before they are allowed on the road.
“Once a vehicle is in service, exhausts and silencers must by law be maintained in good working order and not altered to increase noise.”
Join the debate
Peter Cavellini
That just ridiculous..
And I can see that being Policed fairly!, oh! Of courses, it’ll be a Letter through the post!?, really!, what next, inappropriate clothing while driving a Cabriolet...?
Peter Cavellini.
JacobE
But Peter..
.. this is already covered under Outraging Public Decency (OPD) under which terms of the infraction are actually quite broad.
Leslie Brook
.
Good, about time.
SCHNICK18
Cover in MOT, not indirectly fining - makes money not change!!!
If this is an issue this should be covered in the MOT as per all other hardware tests including emissions. This way a cars exhaust systems health can be assessed and the noise can be measured for little cost. The exhaust system is already examined under these rules for emission tampering. This is more constructive as the owner would know if the exhaust is above noise limits due to damage or due to an aftermarket system. How does an owner know how loud their car is?! this way the owner would get the results as per emissions. A car fails it's MOT on this then it cant go on the road. If a car gets fined for being loud, there is nothing to stop the same person driving around, the on road meters can't be everywhere!
Roadside cameras will not take into account classic cars that may predate the noise limit regulations, or cars approved under low volume conditions. For some cars, replacement exhausts aren't available (Avantime for example) so custom exhausts are the only option. Without a carbon copy of the silencer volumes or resolators (and matting etc.) it would not be possible to replicate the exhaust sound attenuation of the original system. So this may start making cars that are already to keep on the road even harder!!!
