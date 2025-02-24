BACK TO ALL NEWS
Murray firm developing ultra-lightweight chassis for new supercars

Project aims to achieve greatest performance available through weight reduction; available to other firms from 2027

24 February 2025

Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) is to launch “a portfolio of new vehicles” underpinned by a ultra-lightweight supercar chassis being developed by a UK consortium.

Project M-Lighten aims to create monocoques using high-strength extrusion aluminium alloy which, while lighter, will be stronger and produced in a greener way than today’s GMA supercars, the T50 and T33.

GMG will lead the research, design, build and validation of two prototypes designed by artificial intelligence. 

These will spawn “several new solutions” in a bid to achieve “even greater performance through further weight reduction” while also offering “the lowest lifecycle carbon footprint of any supercar”. 

The consortium is led by the Gordon Murray Group (GMG) and also includes Carbon ThreeSixty, Constellium and Brunel University of London.

The venture is projected to create as many as 160 new jobs at GMG.

Speaking about the production process, Geoff Scamans, professor of metallurgy at Brunel University, said: “The M-Lighten project will use the highest-performing aluminium extrusion alloys formulated from recycled end-of-life aluminium using novel thermomechanical processing techniques developed in this five-year programme.”

The applications will be available to other vehicle manufacturers from 2027 for low-volume commercial use. A mainstream roll-out is planned after this.

GMG said this will allow low-volume car makers and new start-ups to reduce costs and get products to market faster.

Its strategy and business director, Jean-Phillipe Launberg, said: “The potential for this project is exciting to GMA as the company constantly strives to utilise the very latest materials, technologies and processes to produce its driver-focused supercars. 

“Alongside GMA's niche supercar application, Project M-Lighten will enable decarbonisation across the wider automotive industry by shortening and derisking the path to market for innovative new materials and processes.”

Peter Cavellini 24 February 2025

I hope this is successful, it would benefit car brands from Ferrari to Ford, and we the buyers of mainstream cars would benefit too from cheaper vehicles.

