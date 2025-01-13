BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: JLR cracks the code for recycling seat foam
UP NEXT
Mazda 6 returns as sleek Tesla Model 3 rival

JLR cracks the code for recycling seat foam

Recycled polyurethane seat foam will undergo production trials soon

Jesse Crosse
News
2 mins read
13 January 2025

Recycling is a high priority for car makers – and breakthroughs continue to be made. JLR, for instance, recently announced it has made further progress by successfully recycling polyurethane seat foam for use in the production of new seats.

The material is being put through the full production process at the moment and will be trialled first in pre-production cars early next year. JLR claims this is a first in the automotive sector.

The company is by no means last to the party when it comes to recycling. With its manufacturing partners, JLR implemented full-scale recycling of scrap aluminium at its stamping plants over a decade ago.

Related articles

It also incorporated 16kg of recycled plastics into the original Range Rover Evoque of 2011.

The materials were used in headliners, seat covers, the centre console, wheel-arch liners and other components, plus each car had 21kg of high-quality renewable material, such as cotton and cardboard.

Recycling polyurethane foam may have proved more of a challenge and is the result of collaboration between JLR, Dow Mobility Science and automotive seat maker Adient.

Ongoing research at the JLR Circularity Lab in Gaydon played a crucial role. The idea of recycling everything is attractive but not always feasible, particularly where mixed materials are involved.

Sometimes it’s difficult to separate them effectively, if at all. Some recycled plastics are never returned to their original use, so materials used for ‘class A’ finishes in an interior may be ground up and recycled into, say, boot carpets.

The JLR Circularity Lab feeds data directly into a vehicle’s development process at an early stage to assess the feasibility of returning various materials into the supply chain at the same level of quality.

One example is a rethink on the chemistry involved in plastic bumpers, where researchers found the same quality could be achieved using fewer polymers.

JLR calculates doing this can save an equivalent of 17,500kg of CO2 over a single model line of 250,000 vehicles, along with a cost saving of £560,000.

When it comes to full production, what JLR calls the ‘circular seat’, which includes the recycled foam, is expected to halve emissions to the tune of 44kg of CO2, or the equivalent in greenhouse gases, per seat.

Polyurethane generally is widely used in car interiors, probably more so today due to the growing demand for premium substitutes for leather other than leather lookalikes.

Although not foams, many of these are polyurethane-based and the material’s use has been around for decades.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Lamborghini Huracán
Used Lamborghini Huracan 2014-2019 review
8
Used Lamborghini Huracan 2014-2019 review
01 Ford Mustang Mach E Rally 2025 review lead front
Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally
7
Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally
Junior Elettrica front corner 3
Alfa Romeo Junior
7
Alfa Romeo Junior
mercedes glc review cornering front
Mercedes GLC
7
Mercedes GLC
MINI Aceman review 2025 001 front cornering
Mini Aceman
7
Mini Aceman

View all car reviews

Back to top

Some well-known luxury finishes, such as Alcantara, sometimes mistaken for brushed leather, are made from 68% polyester and 32% polyurethane.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used cars for sale

 Audi A4 1.4 TFSI S Line Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2017
£12,499
50,000miles
Petrol
Manual
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Hyundai TUCSON 1.6 T-GDi SE Connect Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£18,380
20,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Hyundai TUCSON 1.6 T-GDi Ultimate Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£22,543
24,238miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Hyundai TUCSON 1.6 H T-GDi 13.8kWh Ultimate Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£31,899
5,208miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz Gla 2.1 GLA220d AMG Line (Executive) 7G-DCT 4MATIC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£16,599
30,733miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Alfa Romeo Giulia 2.0T Super Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2017
£11,490
87,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan QASHQAI 1.5 DCi Visia Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£10,000
32,558miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Toyota C-HR 2.0 VVT-h 13.6 KWh Design CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£31,990
10,894miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz A Class 1.6 A160 Sport (Executive) 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£12,995
38,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
martin_66 13 January 2025
Will JLR be changing their name to just “LandRover” when Jaguar goes out of business?

Latest Reviews

Lamborghini Huracán
Used Lamborghini Huracan 2014-2019 review
8
Used Lamborghini Huracan 2014-2019 review
01 Ford Mustang Mach E Rally 2025 review lead front
Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally
7
Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally
Junior Elettrica front corner 3
Alfa Romeo Junior
7
Alfa Romeo Junior
mercedes glc review cornering front
Mercedes GLC
7
Mercedes GLC
MINI Aceman review 2025 001 front cornering
Mini Aceman
7
Mini Aceman

View all car reviews