JCB's rapid pothole repairer completes three years' work in four months

JCB’s PotholePro machine has been deployed in Stoke-on-Trent to repair potholes, with promising results.

Stoke-on-Trent City Council has repaired 10,000 square metres of road in 130 days. The city council estimates that this work would have taken 1040 days to complete using traditional methods.

Since becoming the first UK council to use the PotholePro last year, the city council has completed three years of work in just over four months. Other authorities across the UK are now also investing in the machine.

Councillor Daniel Jellyman, cabinet member for Infrastructure, Regeneration and Heritage, said: “We are delighted with the success of the JCB PotholePro and the speed at which it is maintaining the city’s road network. To have completed almost three years of work in just over four months is astounding and speaks volumes for this solution over traditional methods.

“It’s proving so effective across the city that councillors and residents are actively asking for the PotholePro when a highway network issue arises. We are also able to deploy it on a multitude of other tasks and this delivers huge rewards in terms of time saved.”

JCB chairman Lord Bamford said: “Potholes really are a blight on our nation and the solution we have developed with the JCB PotholePro offers a quick and permanent fix.

"Changing the long-established ways local authorities repair roads takes time, but I’m pleased that councils across the UK are now starting to see the real benefits of the JCB PotholePro, which is exceeding expectations with its speed and productivity.”

The PotholePro was unveiled at the beginning of 2021. A number of features, including a cutter, sweeper bucket and a hydraulic cropping tool, allow the machine to cut defects, crop pothole edges and clean holes, which allows it to fill a pothole in less than eight minutes - four times faster than traditional methods.