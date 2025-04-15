BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: How Mercedes F1 boffins are rewriting the EV battery rule book
UP NEXT
Land Rover Defender Sport: full details on 2027 baby 4x4

How Mercedes F1 boffins are rewriting the EV battery rule book

Mercedes is trialling battery tech from its Mercedes AMG HPP F1 team

Jesse Crosse
News
2 mins read
15 April 2025

When Mario Illien and the late Paul Morgan founded Ilmor Engineering in 1983, neither could have dreamed what part of their company would be doing 40 years later.

Based at Brixworth, the firm was formed to develop methanol-fuel Indycar engines but soon branched into Formula 1 and eventually sold its F1 division to Mercedes-Benz.

Today, as Mercedes AMG High Performance Powertrains (HPP), it’s playing a major part in developing what could be the most advanced EV battery yet.

Related articles

Solid-state batteries have been on the radar for years now, but we’re still waiting. So news that Mercedes began road testing a new battery earlier this month in an EQS using cells from US-based Factorial Energy is significant – not least because it tackles a key drawback associated with these high-capacity lithium batteries by using a new patented technology.

The earliest prototype lithium battery developed by British chemist M Stanley Whittingham had metal anodes made from a blend of lithium and aluminium rather than the graphite used today. The design proved unstable and manufacturing too complex for production, but the thinking was spot on.

Lithium metal has the highest energy capacity of any anode material and has the potential for batteries with correspondingly higher energy density, delivering longer range than existing production EV batteries. But there are two problems.

The first is that lithium metal anodes produce tentacle-like dendrites, which eventually travel through the liquid electrolyte of a conventional lithium ion battery, touching the cathode and destroying the battery. Solid-state batteries prevent this by using a solid electrolyte.

The second problem is that the volume of cells containing lithium anodes increases and decreases during charging and discharging, which causes a mechanical problem in a tightly packed battery.

HPP has come up with a hydraulically actuated ‘floating’ cell carrier so the cells can swell and contract without damage. It represents a major step in being the first time a battery with lithium metal anodes has been successfully used in a production car.

Will it be the most advanced EV battery? The numbers suggest so. The EQS is targeted to achieve 620 miles, around 25% more range, using a battery of the same weight and dimensions as the standard EQS battery.

Its cells are based on the maker’s Factorial Electrolyte System Technology (Fest), which it describes as “quasi-solid electrolyte technology”.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

01 Suzuki eVitara 2025 Autocar review front driving lead
Suzuki eVitara
Suzuki eVitara
Honda HRV 36
Honda HR-V
7
Honda HR-V
Morgan Supersport 2025 Review front tracking 018
Morgan Supersport
Morgan Supersport
01 Skoda Kodiaq vrs 2025 Autocar review lead driving front
Skoda Kodiaq vRS
7
Skoda Kodiaq vRS
Ford Puma Gen E 2025 Review front corner 028
Ford Puma Gen-E
Ford Puma Gen-E

View all car reviews

Back to top

Its sulphide-based tech, called Solstice, has an all-solid-state electrolyte material that in future trials will raise the range game still further.

Fest also has a lithium metal anode giving similar performance and safety advantages to all-solid-state electrolytes mixed with the production ease of conventional lithium ion batteries.

Factorial also has deals in place with Stellantis and Hyundai, which bodes well for more affordable cars too.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used cars for sale

 Skoda Karoq 1.5 TSI ACT SE L DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£16,785
52,035miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen UP! 36.8kWh E-up! Auto 5dr
2022
£10,000
34,468miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Land Rover RANGE ROVER VELAR 2.0 D240 SE Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£24,477
39,465miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Jaguar XJ 5.0 V8 Supersport Auto Euro 5 4dr
2011
£19,949
40,900miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz A Class 1.5 A180d AMG Line (Premium Plus) 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£15,073
50,136miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Vauxhall INSIGNIA 2.0 Turbo D BlueInjection SRi VX Line Nav Grand Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£8,775
65,862miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Seat Ateca 1.0 TSI SE Technology Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£17,115
19,858miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi A1 1.4 TFSI Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2015
£7,995
60,317miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Kia Xceed 1.0 T-GDi 2 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£15,199
2,409miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

01 Suzuki eVitara 2025 Autocar review front driving lead
Suzuki eVitara
Suzuki eVitara
Honda HRV 36
Honda HR-V
7
Honda HR-V
Morgan Supersport 2025 Review front tracking 018
Morgan Supersport
Morgan Supersport
01 Skoda Kodiaq vrs 2025 Autocar review lead driving front
Skoda Kodiaq vRS
7
Skoda Kodiaq vRS
Ford Puma Gen E 2025 Review front corner 028
Ford Puma Gen-E
Ford Puma Gen-E

View all car reviews