BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: How giant pillows transformed autonomous car testing
UP NEXT
Huge update for Mercedes S-Class to bring flat-plane crank V8

How giant pillows transformed autonomous car testing

Soft Car 360 crash test target withstands repeated impacts

Jesse Crosse
News
2 mins read
13 January 2026

It has been said for years that when autonomous cars arrive, the technology driving them won't be all-new but more an evolution of the advanced driver assistance systems we have today.

ADAS really got going as standard kit in the UK a decade ago, when manufacturers had to fit autonomous emergency braking to have a hope of gaining five stars from Euro NCAP. But beyond computer simulation, how can these increasingly complex systems be tested safely and without trashing thousands of vehicles on proving grounds? 

One way is by using soft targets like the Soft Car 360, developed by AB Dynamics and its sister company, Dynamic Research Inc (DRI). A hatchback version of the Softcar is Euro NCAP's official Global Target vehicle (GVT) for ADAS testing.

It's made from lightweight panels, and anyone familiar with flat-pack furniture or building model aeroplanes would be comfortable putting it together. The panels can be re-assembled in eight minutes and separate into lightweight parts on impact to avoiding damaging either test vehicle or target.

It can act as a static target, but its greatest use is as a moving target mounted to the partners' 'GST platform', a battery-powered plate a bit like a large speed bump. The platform comes in various sizes, including a small one for dummy pedestrians and cyclists.

Both can be remote controlled or pre-programmed with a 'path following' algorithm capable of anything from steady-state cornering and double lane changes to whole laps of Silverstone. Despite the Soft Car's lightweight, prefab construction, it can hit 75mph on a GST platform.

With the increase in demand for testing of camera-based ADAS that relies on visual cues from brake lights and indicators, the latest addition to the Soft Car kit is a rechargeable active tail-light system.

The lights have an integrated battery and communication system and can be operated manually with a remote-control transmitter, programmed to work automatically, synchronised to the target's movements or given customised lighting sequences.

In line with making the main Soft Car target non-damaging to test vehicles, the tail-lights are made using flexible LEDs, a lightweight mounting system and special protective cases for the batteries and electronics.

Batteries last a full day's testing and can easily be swapped for replacements if necessary during the session. In durability testing, the Soft Car equipped with the new tail-lights was hit repeatedly by a test vehicle at 62mph and, according to the maker, neither the Soft Car, the light system or the test vehicle sustained any damage.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

vw passat 2026 027
Volkswagen Passat
8
Volkswagen Passat
Tesla Moel Y Standard review 2026001
Tesla Model Y
8
Tesla Model Y
Audi Q3 road test review 2026 001
Audi Q3
7
Audi Q3
VW Tayron 2025 jb20250501 9431
Volkswagen Tayron
8
Volkswagen Tayron
Used Cupra Formentor 2020-2024 review
9
Used Cupra Formentor 2020-2024 review

View all car reviews

Back to top

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used cars for sale

 MG ZS 1.5 VTi-TECH Exclusive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£13,995
 Peugeot 2008 1.2 PureTech Active EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£10,495
 Volkswagen T-Cross 1.0 TSI SE Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£14,495
 Tesla Model 3 (Dual Motor) Long Range Auto 4WDE 4dr opens in a new tab
£16,448
 Nissan JUKE 1.5 DCi Tekna Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£7,450
 Mercedes-Benz C-CLASS 2.0 C300 AMG Line (Premium Plus) G-Tronic+ Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr opens in a new tab
£17,990
 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 1.5 218i M Sport DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr opens in a new tab
£18,495
 Mini HATCH 1.5 Cooper D Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr opens in a new tab
£8,550
 Mercedes-Benz GLA 2.1 GLA200d AMG Line 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£10,750
View all cars
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

vw passat 2026 027
Volkswagen Passat
8
Volkswagen Passat
Tesla Moel Y Standard review 2026001
Tesla Model Y
8
Tesla Model Y
Audi Q3 road test review 2026 001
Audi Q3
7
Audi Q3
VW Tayron 2025 jb20250501 9431
Volkswagen Tayron
8
Volkswagen Tayron
Used Cupra Formentor 2020-2024 review
9
Used Cupra Formentor 2020-2024 review

View all car reviews