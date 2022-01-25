BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Flying car earns airworthiness certification from Slovak authorities
UP NEXT
Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 hits public roads for the first time

Flying car earns airworthiness certification from Slovak authorities

Klein Vision Aircar is driven by a 1.6-litre BMW petrol engine; capable of more than 118mph and 8000ft-plus altitude
News
2 mins read
25 January 2022

A flying car prototype has been awarded a certificate of airworthiness by the Slovak Transport Authority, moving it one step closer to production.

The Aircar, designed by Nitra-based Klein Vision, has space for two passengers and is capable of reaching air speeds of more than 118mph and altitudes of more than 8000ft. 

Featuring retractable wings and a large tail, it automatically transforms from a road-going vehicle into an aircraft in around two minutes and 15 seconds.

Related articles

The company said it's a result of “pioneering enthusiasm, innovative spirit and courage” as well as "excellent engineering and personal knowledge”. 

It's driven by a BMW-built 1.6-litre petrol engine and has completed more than 200 take-off and landing manoeuvres in more than 70 hours of flight testing.

Klein Vision is also working on a more powerful prototype with a larger 300bhp engine, an estimated top speed of 186mph and a range of 621 miles. 

"Aircar certification opens the door for mass production of very efficient flying cars," said Stefan Klein, the vehicle’s creator. "It's official and the final confirmation of our ability to change mid-distance travel forever."

Klein Vision’s testing is in line with European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) standards, and the firm said it has achieved an “astonishing static and dynamic stability in the aircraft mode”. 

"Fifty years ago, the car was the epitome of freedom. Aircar expands those frontiers by taking us into the next dimension, where road meets sky,” said project co-founder Anton Zajac.

The Aircar completed its first inter-city flight in June last year, flying for 35 minutes between the international airports of Slovakian cities Nitra and Bratislava. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Peugeot 5008 FD 4

Peugeot 5008 1.2 Puretech 130 2022 review

Peugeot 5008 1.2 Puretech 130 2022 review
1 BMW iX 50 2022 UK first drive review lead

BMW iX xDrive50 M Sport UK review 2022

BMW iX xDrive50 M Sport UK review 2022
1 Zeekr 001 YOU 2022 first drive review lead

Zeekr 001 2022 review

Zeekr 001 2022 review
1 Bentley Bentayga S 2022 first drive review tracking front

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review
1 Ford Ranger Raptor special edition 2022 UK first drive review lead

Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition 2022 UK review

Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Back to top

Klein Vision expects the Aircar to be able to fly from London to Paris in the near future. 

The project has earned support from American aerospace giant Boeing.

“The automated transition from road vehicle into an air vehicle and vice versa, deploying/retracting wings and tail, is not only the result of pioneering enthusiasm, innovative spirit and courage; it's an outcome of excellent engineering and professional knowledge,” said Branko Sarh, senior technical fellow at Klein Vision, last year. 

“The Transportation Authority carefully monitored all stages of unique Aircar development from its start in 2017,” said René Molnár, director of Slovakia’s civil aviation division. 

“Transportation safety is our highest priority. Aircar combines top innovations with safety measures in line with EASA standards.”

Used cars for sale

 Kia Rio 1.25 Vr7 3dr
2015
£3,500
54,998miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,299
50,665miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2015
£4,388
70,359miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat 500 1.2 Pop 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,580
60,873miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Citroen C1 1.0 Vti Feel 3dr
2015
£4,590
58,269miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Celerio 1.0 Sz3 5dr
2016
£4,790
79,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.0 Ecoflex S 3dr
2015
£4,851
36,923miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2015
£4,995
37,500miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Hyundai I10 1.2 Se 5dr
2015
£4,995
56,464miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Peugeot 5008 FD 4

Peugeot 5008 1.2 Puretech 130 2022 review

Peugeot 5008 1.2 Puretech 130 2022 review
1 BMW iX 50 2022 UK first drive review lead

BMW iX xDrive50 M Sport UK review 2022

BMW iX xDrive50 M Sport UK review 2022
1 Zeekr 001 YOU 2022 first drive review lead

Zeekr 001 2022 review

Zeekr 001 2022 review
1 Bentley Bentayga S 2022 first drive review tracking front

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review
1 Ford Ranger Raptor special edition 2022 UK first drive review lead

Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition 2022 UK review

Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition 2022 UK review

View all latest drives