BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: British firm wins £6.6m to develop autonomous hydrogen HGV
UP NEXT
2023 Range Rover Velar brings new interior, 40-mile PHEV

British firm wins £6.6m to develop autonomous hydrogen HGV

HVS awarded £6.6 million to help decarbonise “one of the biggest-polluting vehicle sectors on the road”
News
2 mins read
1 February 2023

British commercial vehicle start-up Hydrogen Vehicle Systems (HVS) has gained £6.6 million of government funding to produce the world’s first self-driving, hydrogen-powered HGV and it will begin trials next year in partnership with UK supermarket giant Asda. 

The funding will go towards the development of two prototype vehicles, with the end goal of introducing a next-generation logistics system and decarbonising what HVS has described as  “one of the biggest-polluting vehicle sectors on the road”.

It was awarded by the Centre for Connected Autonomous Vehicles (CCAV) as part of its scheme to develop the “potential of autonomy in the transportation sector”, which, CCAV says, will bolster efficiency and safety and provide new jobs for the industry. 

Related articles

Plans for the HVS’s hydrogen-electric powertrain were first detailed in November last year, along with a goal of developing a 40-tonne zero-emission HGV. HVS will now build two prototype vehicles that will both have level four autonomous driving capabilities. 

The first prototype will feature a driver's cab and its autonomous operation will be road tested with a human driver behind the wheel. The second will not have a driver’s cab and will be tested on track. Its driver's cab will be replaced by an “aerodynamic fairing”. 

HVS adds that future vehicles will have the capability to operate autonomously on a hub-to-hub route using a system developed by Fusion Processing, with a remote driver taking control for the remaining miles between a hub and the final destination. 

UK government business secretary Grant Shapps said: “In just a few years’ time, the business of self-driving vehicles could add tens of billions to our economy and create tens of thousands of jobs across the UK. This is a massive opportunity to drive forward our priority to grow the economy, which we are determined to seize.

“The support we are providing today will help our transport and technology pioneers steal a march on the global competition, by turning their bright ideas into market-ready products sooner than anyone else.”

The move is significant for UK retailer Asda, which is targeting a reduction in its fleet emissions as the company claims to move towards net zero. 

Asda’s senior fleet manager, Sean Clifton, said: “We are keen to look at innovative new technology, such as autonomous HGV tractor units, which can make a real difference to our carbon footprint. 

"We will continue to work with like-minded partners on projects such as this to reduce our impact on the environment."

Used cars for sale

 BMW 4 SERIES GRAN COUPE 3.0 430d M Sport Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£20,990
35,167miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz B-CLASS 1.8 B180 CDI BlueEfficiency Sport 7G-DCT Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2013
£8,795
72,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TSI R DSG 4Motion Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£29,995
11,792miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ford FIESTA 1.0T EcoBoost Active 1 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£14,182
11,033miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan Qashqai+2 1.6 N-tec 2WD Euro 5 5dr
2011
£6,490
90,138miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda FABIA 1.4 16V 2 5dr
2008
£3,295
64,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda FABIA 1.2 TSI Colour Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£9,149
40,865miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi A1 1.0 TFSI 30 S Line Sportback Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£19,995
33,786miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 4 SERIES 2.0 428i M Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£16,495
64,092miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Porsche 911 Dakar lead copy
Porsche 911 Dakar first drive
Porsche 911 Dakar first drive
01 Vauxhall Astra GSE FD 2023 front corner
Vauxhall Astra GSe 2023 first drive
Vauxhall Astra GSe 2023 first drive
vauxhall grandland gse review 2023 01 front cornering
Vauxhall Grandland GSe 2023 first drive
Vauxhall Grandland GSe 2023 first drive
lamborghini urus performante 2023 01 front tracking
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2023 UK first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2023 UK first drive
Yaris GR Sport front dynamic
Toyota Yaris GR Sport first drive
Toyota Yaris GR Sport first drive

View all latest drives

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
Bill the Lizard 1 February 2023

Makes a lot more sense than hydrogen cars, but maybe worry about the autonomous bit once it's up and running?

xxxx 1 February 2023

Great timing, on the day VAG has ruled out making hydrogen cars. Still I now hope it can finally sink in that the Hydrogen HGV is Hydrogens only chance.

Latest Drives

Porsche 911 Dakar lead copy
Porsche 911 Dakar first drive
Porsche 911 Dakar first drive
01 Vauxhall Astra GSE FD 2023 front corner
Vauxhall Astra GSe 2023 first drive
Vauxhall Astra GSe 2023 first drive
vauxhall grandland gse review 2023 01 front cornering
Vauxhall Grandland GSe 2023 first drive
Vauxhall Grandland GSe 2023 first drive
lamborghini urus performante 2023 01 front tracking
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2023 UK first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2023 UK first drive
Yaris GR Sport front dynamic
Toyota Yaris GR Sport first drive
Toyota Yaris GR Sport first drive

View all latest drives