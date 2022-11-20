Hydrogen Vehicle Systems showcases new hydrogen-electric truck

British commercial vehicle start-up Hydrogen Vehicle Systems (HVS) has revealed plans to launch a zero-emission hydrogen-electric truck, with the firm aiming to become a leading innovator in the haulage industry.

Founded in 2017, HVS focuses on the ground-up development of hydro-electric commercial vehicles. The company is made up of industry specialists in the hydrogen and electric industry and is led by CEO, Jawad Khursheed.

The firm has showcased its hydrogen-electric powertrain for the first time in the form of a 5.5 tonne demonstrator truck. HVS is planning to launch a 40-tonne zero-emission HGV using its hydrogen-electric powertrain and is aiming to be the first in the UK to launch such a vehicle.

Tesla Semi truck enters production with first deliveries by end of 2022

HVS isn't the only brand looking to take a slice of the hydrogen-electric haulage market, as British firm Tevva revealed its own range of hydrogen fuel cell trucks earlier this year.

The Glasgow-based outfit says that depending on the route, road conditions and driving style, the HVS HGC should have the capacity to travel more that 500km (310 miles).

HVS’s powertrain features a hydrogen fuel cell system and energy storage system to deploy electricity to the eAxle. The truck will be equipped with KERS, which will recapture energy under braking while the truck is slowing down.

According to HVS, the integrated powertrain will be controlled by its own in-house ‘Semas’ system which the firm says will deliver “class-leading fuel efficiency and durability”.

The hydrogen fuel cell permits longer range, higher load-carrying capacity and faster refuelling than using battery technology alone, according to HVS. The only emissions from the truck is water vapour meaning no harmful gases are released.

The HVS tractor units will be built on an all-new chassis, which has been designed in-house by head of design, Pete Clark.

Subscribe to the Move Electric newsletter

HVS says the unique design of the 5.5 tonne demonstrator showcases improvements in truck design compared to current combustion-engined trucks.

Thanks to sleek design of the HGV, the company claims that the design of the truck will improve fuel efficiency on long-haul runs, while also benefiting the space inside the cabin, with better ingress and egress.